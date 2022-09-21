Does This Viral Video Show 'Water Highway' In India? No, Viral Video Is From China

A video of a highway flooded with water is going viral on social media. The video depicts a long, flooded road that is surrounded by a sizable water body, which vechiles can be seen driving across while splashing water. People shared this claiming viral video is from India.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Incredible India. I finally encountered the most beautiful water highway."

Erik Solheim, former Norwegian diplomat also shared this video with a similar caption.





Claim:

The video shows an Indian highway submerged in the water.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from China.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool during the initial investigation to isolate the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and found the viral video on a verified Facebook channel named People's Daily, China dated 10 July 2021. The caption of the video reads, "ake a drive on "road underwater" in E China's Jiangxi! A section of Yongxiu-Wucheng Road is submerged in water during flood season when the water level exceeds 18.67 meters #AmazingChina."

The same video was tweeted by People's Daily, China on their official Twitter handle. The caption of the video reads, "The Yongxiu-Wucheng highway will become an underwater road as the water level rises in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, east China's Jiangxi province."

The Yongxiu-Wucheng highway will become an underwater road as the water level rises in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, east China's Jiangxi province. pic.twitter.com/WgwOR4L2WI — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 26, 2022

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the extended version of the viral video on YouTube channel named Hi China in which same highway can be seen. According to it, in southern China, there is a famous road built across Poyang Lake which is China's largest freshwater lake. The people of China call it "the most beautiful road under the water.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation the viral video of a highway submerged under-was water is not from India but from China. This famous road was built across Poyang Lake, underwater, which is China's largest freshwater lake. Hence, the viral claim is false.













