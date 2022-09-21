All section
Caste discrimination
Does This Viral Video Show Water Highway In India? No, Viral Video Is From China

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Does This Viral Video Show 'Water Highway' In India? No, Viral Video Is From China

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  21 Sep 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video of a highway submerged under water is not from India but from China. This famous road built across Poyang Lake which is China’s largest freshwater lake. Hence, the viral claim is false.

A video of a highway flooded with water is going viral on social media. The video depicts a long, flooded road that is surrounded by a sizable water body, which vechiles can be seen driving across while splashing water. People shared this claiming viral video is from India.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Incredible India. I finally encountered the most beautiful water highway."

Erik Solheim, former Norwegian diplomat also shared this video with a similar caption.

Image Credit: Twitter


Claim:

The video shows an Indian highway submerged in the water.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from China.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool during the initial investigation to isolate the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and found the viral video on a verified Facebook channel named People's Daily, China dated 10 July 2021. The caption of the video reads, "ake a drive on "road underwater" in E China's Jiangxi! A section of Yongxiu-Wucheng Road is submerged in water during flood season when the water level exceeds 18.67 meters #AmazingChina."

The same video was tweeted by People's Daily, China on their official Twitter handle. The caption of the video reads, "The Yongxiu-Wucheng highway will become an underwater road as the water level rises in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, east China's Jiangxi province."

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the extended version of the viral video on YouTube channel named Hi China in which same highway can be seen. According to it, in southern China, there is a famous road built across Poyang Lake which is China's largest freshwater lake. The people of China call it "the most beautiful road under the water.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation the viral video of a highway submerged under-was water is not from India but from China. This famous road was built across Poyang Lake, underwater, which is China's largest freshwater lake. Hence, the viral claim is false.




If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Waqf Boards Illegally Encroached On Lands In India? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
India 
Water 
Highway 
China 
Poyang Lake 
False Claim 

