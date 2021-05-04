As India started the vaccination drive for its citizens between the age of 18 and 45 on May 1, a video is circulating online in which a mob is seen attacking and chasing the police. The video is being shared globally, claiming that villagers in India were seen chasing away COVID testing and vaccination squads.

The video is widely shared with a caption, "Go India!! Villagers react against forced Vaccination & testing." The video is being shared particularly by anti-vaxxers."

Many Facebook users are sharing the video.





Twitteratis are also sharing the video.

#INDIA: Villagers chase out the testing & vaccination squads. They see through the V-fraud! pic.twitter.com/ynVqgB5pJD — Robin Monotti Graziadei 🌸 (@robinmonotti2) April 29, 2021

Claim:

The viral video shows Indian villagers chasing out the testing and vaccination squads.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian noticed that the viral video has text imposed on it. The texts written on the video read in English as, 'Incident of Bamni village in Nimdih block'.





On searching for Bamni on Google, we found Bamni village is located in Nimdih Tehsil of Saraikela Kharsawan district in Jharkhand.

On breaking the video into keyframes and doing a reverse image search with the keyword, 'Jharkhand', we found a screenshot of the video was published by India Today on April 24, 2021. The title of the photo says, "A video of the incident at Jharkhand village shows policemen running towards their vehicles as villagers chased them with sticks (Screengrab from a video)." According to the report, a local administration officer and several other cops were attacked by a mob at Bamni village, Saraikela, Jharkhand.





According to an NDTV report, when police heard about hundreds of people gathered in a Mela (village fair) amid the coronavirus surge, they contacted the block development officer and decided to stop the event, as huge crowds could be a big risk amid the raging pandemic. The police said they tried to convince the villagers to stop the mela and go home. But the villagers did not listen and attacked the policemen.

The video was also published by ETV Bharat.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Block Development Officer Mukesh Kumar, station incharge of Nimdih police station Md Ali Akbar and one more police personnel were injured in the violence. Nine people have been arrested in the case, and an FIR has been lodged against 40 people.

Lockdown was imposed in Jharkhand between April 22 and April 29 as it saw a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The massive gatherings were banned in Jharkhand between this time, but the village fair took place despite the lockdown.

Hence, an incident of people attacking officials for stopping a gathering at a village fair is falsely being shared as 'villagers chasing out the testing and vaccination squads'.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Is 5G Network Radiation Reason Behind Second Wave Of Coronavirus? Fake Claim Viral