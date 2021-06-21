BJP Leader Vijay Goel Tweets Old Photo Of Delhi Water Crisis Hinting It As Recent

Vijay Goel, former minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and former president of BJP's Delhi unit, tweeted a photo of a large crowd gathered around a water tank to receive their share of the water. He claimed that the picture exhibits the current water crisis in Delhi under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Vijay Goel tweeted the photo on 19 June. He captioned the picture as "दिल्ली में पानी का हॉल कुछ करो भैया केजरीवाल", which translates in English as, "Water condition in Delhi; Do something brother Kejriwal".



The photo is viral on Twitter.









Claim:



The viral photo is of the current water crisis condition in Delhi under the AAP government.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The photo used by the BJP leader Vijay Goel is an old picture of Delhi under the Congress government.

Aam Aadmi Party immediately responded to Vijay Goel's tweet from its official Twitter handle. They posted a screenshot from the website of stock photo agency Alamy that described the photo as of 30 June 2009. They captioned, "Vijay Goel Ji, Are you nostalgic that you're sharing photos from 2009, or was it a deliberate attempt to defame Kejriwal Govt?".

Vijay Goel Ji,



Are you nostalgic that you're sharing photos from 2009, or was it a deliberate attempt to defame Kejriwal Govt? pic.twitter.com/KoOQASHQRp — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) June 19, 2021

We did a reverse image search of the viral photo, which led us to a link on Alamy, a stock image website, of the same picture. The photo shared by Vijay Goel as the current water crisis in Delhi was taken on 30 June 2009.

Alamy Image Credit:

The photo is from Delhi's Sanjay Colony, where a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board was surrounded by the crowd filling their vessels. The tanker was provided as per the directives of then CM Sheila Dixit to tackle the water crisis in the city. According to local media reports, the problem was due to the uneven distribution of water in the city.



Arvind Kejriwal's party came into power in 2015. Therefore the claim in the viral photo is false.

