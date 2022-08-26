No, Nitin Gadkari Didn't Say That He Deson't Care Even If He Loses His Ministerial Post? No, AAP Leaders Shared Edited Video

Recently, BJP dropped Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari's name from its parliamentary board. After this decision, rumours are on that the BJP high command is not happy with Gadkari. Meanwhile, a video of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's speech is going viral on social media. In the viral video, he can be heard saying, "I am not a political professional, even if I lose my ministerial post, I don't care. I will see whatever happens." He also mentioned that he is a middle-class person and prefers to live a normal life. While sharing this video, many people have started speculating that Gadkari is going to leave BJP.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh shared this video and wrote. "आख़िर ऐसा क्यों बोले नितिन गडकरी जी? BJP बहुत बड़ी गड़बड़ चल रही है."

[English Translation: Why did Nitin Gadkari say this after all? Something wrong is going on within BJP.]

आख़िर ऐसा क्यों बोले नितिन गडकरी जी?

BJP बहुत बड़ी गड़बड़ चल रही है। pic.twitter.com/woHE4mhNcn — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 25, 2022

Congress leader Atul Londhe, Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya and AAP social media coordinator Gaurav Chawla shared this video with a similar claim.





एक दो सामान्य सहज जनों को भी बाहर का रास्ता दिखा ही दिया BJP ने! pic.twitter.com/kX9xOIwHMW — Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya (Retd) (@AnumaVidisha) August 25, 2022





It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with similar claims.

Claim:

Viral video shows Union Minister Nitin Gadkari saying he doesn't care if he's dropped from the Modi government as a minister after getting removed from the parliamentary board.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is cropped and presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found the viral video on the official YouTube channel of Nitin Gadkari dated 23 August. According to the video, he gave this speech during the inauguration ceremony of Dr. Dnyaneshwar M. Mullay's book 'Naukrsyahi Ke Rang'. We watched the video carefully. During this speech, Gadkari narrated an anecdote from 1996-97, when he was the PWD minister in the Manohar Joshi government of Maharashtra. Gadkari mentioned that "When he was the PWD minister in the Maharashtra government, 2500 children died of malnutrition in Meghat tehsil of Amravati. The then Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi expressed concern about this and said that there are 450 villages in Medghat but not a single village has a road. Gadkari says that the road was not being built in that village due to the rules of the Environment Act. Because of this there was no electricity, the produce of the crops could not go to the market and the children could not even go to school.

But the Forest Department officials tell the CM that they are constrained and cannot do anything. Then Gadkari, who was present in the meeting, tells the CM that "Leave this work to him. I will do this development work. If possible then stand behind me, otherwise it doesn't matter. I do not care about the consequences. I don't mind even if I lose my position." At 7: 45 second of timestamp, one can see the first part of the viral video.

At 19:17 seconds of timestamp, one can see the second part of the viral video. In this part, while talking about the importance of the book, he mentioned that he is a middle class person who loves eating on the sidewalk, watch movies in third class and like to walk on streets without Z+ security. Below you can see the video.

We also found a tweet by Nitin Gadkari on 25 August 2022 in which he rejected the viral claim. He wrote, "Today, once again, efforts are being made to continue the nefarious & fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements...I will not hesitate to take them to the law in the larger interest of our Government, Party and millions of our hardworking Karyakartas."

Today, once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious & fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements... — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 25, 2022

It is evident from our investigation the viral video shared by several AAP leaders, is cropped and presented out of context. In the original video, he was talking about Manohar Joshi's government of Maharashtra in which he served as PWD minister. It has nothing to do with the current BJP government. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

