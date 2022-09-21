All section
Caste discrimination
Video Of Students Singing Raghupathi Raghav Raja Ram In J&K School Shared With Communal Spin

Credit: YouTube/Asif Iqbal Naik , Twitter/Imran Nabi Dar ,Twitter/Mehbooba Mufti

Fact Check

Video Of Students Singing 'Raghupathi Raghav Raja Ram' In J&K School Shared With Communal Spin

Shivam Singh

Jammu and Kashmir,  21 Sep 2022 11:58 AM GMT

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

The Logical Indian fact-check team found out that the state government of Jammu and Kashmir ordered the event to take place in a school there as part of a month-long programme for the 153rd Gandhi Jayanti festivities

A video of teachers and students in a government school in Jammu and Kashmir singing Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram, a devotional song made popular by Mahatma Gandhi, is being circulated on social media along with unproven claims from certain groups that the teachers are indoctrinating students against Islam.

As boys and girls participate in the prayer service while wearing burkhas or school uniforms, a group of instructors can be seen singing a bhajan in the background of the footage. The fact-checking team at Logical Indian discovered that the prayer ritual was held at Government High School in Nagam, Kulgam in accordance with the directives from the Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birthday.

A user with the name " Syed Sana" shared the viral video on Facebook with the caption, " Wellcome to New Kashmir what is happing in kashmir nowadays ya Allah save our future generation from the enemies of islam parents must look teachers are doing this for their benifit."

#Wellcome to #NewKashmir what is happing in kashmir nowadays ya Allah save our future generation from the enemies of islam #parentsmustlook #teachers are doing this for their benifit 😭

Posted by Syed Sana on Sunday, 18 September 2022

The viral video was also shared by "Imran Nabi Dar", the state spokesperson of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), on his verified Twitter handle with the caption, " Somewhere in South Kashmir, these children are being MADE to sing Hindu devotional songs. Have our education institutions been turned into a political tool? The video is self explanatory."

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti also shared the video in a tweet, stating "Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir. Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so-called "Badalta J&K".

Claim:

Video of 'All faith prayer' event at a school in Jammu and Kashmir shared claiming teachers indoctrinating students against Islam at a school in Kashmir.

Fact Check:

During the first few seconds of the viral video, the Logical Indian fact-checking team spotted a board that stated, "Govt. High School Nagam Kulgam Zone D.H Pora." According to the board, the school's UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) code is 01200703501. Below is a screenshot of the board from the popular video.

Taking a cue from the video, we searched the keywords "Govt High School Nagam Kulgam" and "Kashmir". We discovered the same video: Asif Iqbal Naik, a free-lance journalist from Jammu and Kashmir, had posted to YouTube. Students of Govt High School Nagam Kulgam in Kashmir singing the Hindu hymn Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram is the post's title. In the popular video where Government High School - Nagam Kulgam is mentioned, the school board is visible. You may find the school's information here.


On the internet, we came across a couple news articles from Times Now and The Kashmiriyat regarding a notice the government of Jammu and Kashmir issued for commemorating Gandhi Jayanthi at schools throughout the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (JKUT).




All schools must adhere to this one-month schedule in accordance with government regulations. Activities are mandated for every school day beginning on September 6, 2022, and running through October 2, 2022. The task for October 13, 2022, was to recite the prayer that the kids of Govt High School Nagam Kulgam sang in the popular video, "All Faith Prayer- Raghupathi Raghav Raja Ram." You may view a copy of the schedule of events published by the government of Jammu and Kashmir here.



Conclusion

In our Fact Check, we found that the video of students singing Raghupathi Raghav Raja Ram in the Government school of Nagam, Kulgam is part of the Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations and that the teachers are not indoctrinating students against Islam at a school in Kashmir.




If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shivam Singh
Students 
All Faith Prayer 
Schools 
Jammu and Kashmir 

