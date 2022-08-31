All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Media Outlets Falsely Shared 2021 Video Of Child Being Rescued in Bangladesh As One From Recent Floods In Chambal River

Image Credit: Twitter/Dr Bhageerath Choudhary IRS

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Media Outlets Falsely Shared 2021 Video Of Child Being Rescued in Bangladesh As One From Recent Floods In Chambal River

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Madhya Pradesh,  31 Aug 2022 10:24 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The video dates back a year to August 2021. The incident occurred in Bangladesh's Chandpur, an area at the confluence of three rivers prone to flooding. The viral claim is false.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Several Indian media houses have widely circulated a disturbing video showing a child struggling against floods. The video is being spread across social media as an incident of flooding in the Chambal river. The video is going viral in the context of the recent floods in Agra caused by the Chambal river.

Claim:

The video shows a child gasping for breath and struggling to stay afloat above rising tides. The child can be heard screaming as a green shape is seen floating behind in the background.

Then a boat arrives to rescue the child, and a man can be seen stretching his hand to the child and picking him up. Media houses NDTV, Navbharat Times, DNA, Free Press Journal, and News18lokmat published the story.

Image Credit: NDTV


Image Credit: NavBharat Times



Image Credit: News18 Lokmat

Dr Bhageerath Choudhary, an IRS officer, has shared the video with the following claim. "This is a real heroic deed. Chambal river, crocodiles and the fighter kid. Salute to the rescue team."

The video is viral across Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Bangladesh.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes. After conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes, we found this video uploaded to Facebook by user Rokibul Afridi on June 19, 2022. The caption of the video in english reads, "The sky became heavy with the sound of the little child #PrayForSylhet"

Sylhet is a city in Bangladesh in which the video was likely shot. We also found the same video uploaded by different users on Facebook. Taking a cue from this, we conducted another keyword search which led us to this video uploaded to YouTube on August 27, 2021.

The video is titled, 'The boy was rescued from drowning from the estuary of the three rivers of Chandpur. Dangerous Place.' The video shows the visuals of the child nearly drowning and being rescued from another angle.

After comparison, we found that the individuals seen in the viral video and those in the uploaded video are the same.

Image Comparision (Credit: YouTube)

We then conducted a keyword search for Chandpur Bay in Bangladesh. We came across a media report by RTV Online published on 31 August 2021. As per the report, the Chandpur Bay or Chandpur Triangle is located at the confluence of three rivers Padma, Meghna and Dakatiya.

Image Credit: Daily Bangladesh

According to the article, this confluence transforms into a "mysterious death well" during the rainy season. According to a Daily Bangladesh article, hundreds of people, launches, cargo or trailers have been lost in this triangle. "The confluence of the three rivers is a death trap." In our Fact Check, we also came across several news reports that reported on the drowning situation in the area.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the video dates back a year to August 2021. The incident occurred in Bangladesh's Chandpur, an area at the confluence of three rivers, which is prone to flooding. Thus, we can ascertain that the video is circulated with a false claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Was Savarkar Convicted For Attempting Rape On An English Woman In 1908? Know The Viral Truth Here!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Madhya Pradesh 
Chambal 
River 
Flood 
Indian Media 
Bangladesh 
old video 

Must Reads

This Viral Video Shows Real Incident Of Muslim Passerby Woman Helping Hindu Woman Cover Herself? No, Viral Video Is Scripted!
Media Outlets Falsely Shared 2021 Video Of Child Being Rescued in Bangladesh As One From Recent Floods In Chambal River
My Story: 'I Survived Through Many Health Issues, But Never Lost Hope Being Single-Woman'
'Entrepreneurship Is A Way To Solve Global Problems': How This 'Entrepreneurship Evangelist' Is Shaping India's Startup Ecosystem?
Similar Posts
This Viral Video Shows Real Incident Of Muslim Passerby Woman Helping Hindu Woman Cover Herself? No, Viral Video Is Scripted!
Fact Check

This Viral Video Shows Real Incident Of Muslim Passerby Woman Helping Hindu Woman Cover Herself? No,...

The Logical Indian Crew
Photo Of Former Foreign Secretary Shared Claiming It To Be Of Ajit Dovals wife
Fact Check

Photo Of Former Foreign Secretary Shared Claiming It To Be Of Ajit Doval's wife

The Logical Indian Crew
Was Savarkar Convicted For Attempting Rape On An English Woman In 1908? Know The Viral Truth Here!
Fact Check

Was Savarkar Convicted For Attempting Rape On An English Woman In 1908? Know The Viral Truth Here!

Jakir Hassan
Old Video Of YouTuber Nitish Rajput Talking About Criminalization In Politics Viral With False Claim
Fact Check

Old Video Of YouTuber Nitish Rajput Talking About Criminalization In Politics Viral With False

The Logical Indian Crew
This Video Shows A Mob Attack On Hindus In Hyderabad During The Protests Against T. Raja Singh? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!
Fact Check

This Video Shows A Mob Attack On Hindus In Hyderabad During The Protests Against T. Raja Singh? No,...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X