Media Outlets Falsely Shared 2021 Video Of Child Being Rescued in Bangladesh As One From Recent Floods In Chambal River

Several Indian media houses have widely circulated a disturbing video showing a child struggling against floods. The video is being spread across social media as an incident of flooding in the Chambal river. The video is going viral in the context of the recent floods in Agra caused by the Chambal river.

Claim:

The video shows a child gasping for breath and struggling to stay afloat above rising tides. The child can be heard screaming as a green shape is seen floating behind in the background.

Then a boat arrives to rescue the child, and a man can be seen stretching his hand to the child and picking him up. Media houses NDTV, Navbharat Times, DNA, Free Press Journal, and News18lokmat published the story.













Dr Bhageerath Choudhary, an IRS officer, has shared the video with the following claim. "This is a real heroic deed. Chambal river, crocodiles and the fighter kid. Salute to the rescue team."

This is real heroic deed. Chambal river, crocodiles and the fighter kid. Salute to the rescue team. #Chambal pic.twitter.com/MvNVLV5pVy — Dr Bhageerath Choudhary IRS (@DrBhageerathIRS) August 24, 2022

The video is viral across Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Bangladesh.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes. After conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes, we found this video uploaded to Facebook by user Rokibul Afridi on June 19, 2022. The caption of the video in english reads, "The sky became heavy with the sound of the little child #PrayForSylhet"

Sylhet is a city in Bangladesh in which the video was likely shot. We also found the same video uploaded by different users on Facebook. Taking a cue from this, we conducted another keyword search which led us to this video uploaded to YouTube on August 27, 2021.



The video is titled, 'The boy was rescued from drowning from the estuary of the three rivers of Chandpur. Dangerous Place.' The video shows the visuals of the child nearly drowning and being rescued from another angle.

After comparison, we found that the individuals seen in the viral video and those in the uploaded video are the same.

We then conducted a keyword search for Chandpur Bay in Bangladesh. We came across a media report by RTV Online published on 31 August 2021. As per the report, the Chandpur Bay or Chandpur Triangle is located at the confluence of three rivers Padma, Meghna and Dakatiya.

According to the article, this confluence transforms into a "mysterious death well" during the rainy season. According to a Daily Bangladesh article, hundreds of people, launches, cargo or trailers have been lost in this triangle. "The confluence of the three rivers is a death trap." In our Fact Check, we also came across several news reports that reported on the drowning situation in the area.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the video dates back a year to August 2021. The incident occurred in Bangladesh's Chandpur, an area at the confluence of three rivers, which is prone to flooding. Thus, we can ascertain that the video is circulated with a false claim.

