A video of a collapsed bridge is going viral on social media. A few cars crushed by the collapsed flyover bridge can be seen in the viral image. While sharing this video, social media users targeted Arvind Kejriwal's government and claimed that an under-construction pillar of Delhi Metro collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh, leading to the death of many people and leaving several others injured. This comes after a piece of shuttering of an under-construction Metro pillar fell on a nearby vehicle in Delhi's Haiderpur Badli.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Mcd का चुनाव जीतने के बाद@ArvindKejriwal का दिल्लीवासियों को बड़ा तोहफा 👉नजफगढ़ में निर्माणाधीन मेट्रो के पिलर गिर जाने से हुई कई लोगों की मौत तथा घायलों की कोई गिनती नहीं... इस भ्र्स्ट तंत्र का जिम्मेदार कौन?? क्या कोई एक्शन लेगी फ्री वाली सरकार लापरवाह अधिकारियो पर???

[English Translation: After winning the election of Mcd, @ArvindKejriwal's big gift to the people of Delhi 👉 Due to the collapse of the under construction Metro pillar in Najafgarh many people died and there was no count of the injured... Who is responsible for this corrupt system?? Will the free government take any action against the careless officers???]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

Viral video shows Delhi's collapsed metro pillar in Haiderpur Badli area.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2018 when a bridge collapsed in Varanasi.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using InVid tool, and found a still of the viral video in several media reports. According to the report of Amar Ujala dated May 16, 2018, the incident occurred near Varanasi's Cantt railway station. The slab of the under-construction flyover fell on the road, and many vehicles got buried under it, killing 19 people who were crushed inside the cars.

We then found a report of the Times Of India dated 28 July 2018 in which still of the viral video can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Varanasi flyover collapse case: UPBC engineers, contractor among eight arrested". According to the report, eight people have been arrested and sent to jail due to the flyover accident. Those jailed included Chief Project Manager SC Tiwari, former Chief Project Manager Genda Lal, Project Manager KR Sudan, AE Rajendra Singh, AE Ram Tapasya Yadav, JE Lalchand Singh, JE Rajesh Pal and contractor Saheb Hussain. The arrest was made under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

We also found a tweet of Police Commissionerate Varanasi dated 28 July 2018 in which they informed that eight people were arrested in the flyover accident case, including the contractor Saheb Hussain.

Our investigation shows that in the Varanasi flyover accident case 2018, in which a portion of a flyover collapsed, leading to the death of 19 people. It has nothing to do with the recent Delhi Metro incident. Hence, the viral claim is false.

