A newspaper clipping of Mehbooba Mufti offering milk to a deity is doing rounds on social media. The title of the report reads, "Mehbooba offered prayer in the temple." While sharing this image, people on social media claimed she offered prayer in the temple recently following the repeal of Article 370 from the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A twitter user with the username, '@HlMeghwanshi' shared the viral photo with the caption, "हे भगवान.!!! मोदी जी अब तो आंखों में से आंसू आ जाते है ऐसी तस्वीरें देखकर...ये आपने क्या से क्या कर दिया.?? 370 क्या खत्म हुआ, इनकी तो दुनिया ही बदल गई। ॐ नमः शिवाय."

[English Translation: Hey, God.!!! Modi ji, now tears come from my eyes seeing such pictures.. What did you do with this.?? As soon as Article 370 was abolished, their world changed. Om Namah Shivay.]

हे भगवान.!!!

मोदी जी अब तो आंखों में से आंसू आ जाते है ऐसी तस्वीरें देखकर...

ये आपने क्या से क्या कर दिया.??

370 क्या खत्म हुआ, इनकी तो दुनिया ही बदल गई।

🕉️ ॐ नमः शिवाय 🕉️

🙏🌹सुप्रभात🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/ekO4xZ0Jak — HL Meghwanshi (@HlMeghwanshi) February 20, 2023





Various other users on Facebook and Twitter have shared the viral image with similar claims.

Claim:

Viral image shows Mehbooba Mufti offering milk to a deity after the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is almost 6 years old.

During the initial investigation, we observed the image carefully and found that the caption of the viral graphic stated that the photo was taken in Srinagar at the Kheer Bhawani Temple, Ganderbal, Kashmir. Taking a cue from this, we conducted an open keyword search and discovered an article by "Hindustan Times" published on June 13, 2016 that included the same image as in the viral image. The caption states that Mehbooba Mufti offered milk to Goddess Ragnya Devi at the Kheer Bhavani Temple. According to the report, locals protested her visit, citing a lack of public restrooms at the shrine.

According to the report, Kashmiri Pandits from all over the country came to the state in large numbers to celebrate this festival, for which local Muslims made arrangements. This incident occurred in 2016, prior to the repeal of Article 370.

On searching more, we found a news report by Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala published on June 13, 2016, stating that Mehbooba Mufti attended the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. This festival represents the peace and harmony that Hindus and Muslims share and Most of the flower and prasad stalls at the fair in Tulmulla are organized by local Muslims. According to the report, Kashmiri Pandits from all over the state flocked to this fair to pray for the peace and prosperity of their families and the state.

Conclusion:

Our investigation revealed that the viral photo is from 2016 that is before the revocation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir when Mehbooba Mufti reached the Kheer Bhawani Temple in Srinagar on the occasion of the fair held at the temple. Hence the viral claim is False.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Government Isn't Offering Jobs Worth 80 Lakhs For Cannabis Consumers