No, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Government Isn't Offering Jobs Worth 80 Lakhs For Cannabis Consumers

A message is being widely shared on social media claiming that the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has created jobs for cannabis smokers with a salary compensation of more than 80 lakhs. In the viral image, the logo of ABP news can be seen.

The Samajwadi Party media cell has shared the viral photo containing the news with the caption, "योगीराज में कुछ भी संभव है👇"

[English Translation: Anything is possible in Yogiraj.]













It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Claim:

The Uttar Pradesh government is providing jobs for cannabis smokers that pay up to 80 lakhs.

Fact Check:

We noticed that the viral graphic contained the logo of 'ABP News.' Taking a cue from this, we searched the social media handles of ABP news and came across this viral picture in an Instagram post by the official handle of ABP News published on 16th February.

The post's caption reads in English, "A German company has taken out jobs for those who smoke marijuana. The salary kept for this can blow your mind, and the company is ready to pay up to Rs 88 lakh for this work. Cannamedical needs a person who can taste their products made from cannabis. What do you think about this j? Tell by commenting."

We then found a news report published on February 16th on ABP News' official website, stating that a German company is offering a job as a cannabis tester with a monthly salary compensation of 88 lakhs. According to the report, the company is looking for cannabis sommeliers who can inspect the quality of their products by smelling, feeling, and even consuming them. This is due to the company's desire to provide consumers with the highest quality products available on the market. According to the report, the person must have previous experience as a cannabis tester and a license to consume cannabis in Germany to be eligible for this position.

We then came across a news report by 'The Growth Op" published on FebrFebruary 13th23. According to the report, the German company 'Cannamedical,' which sells medical cannabis products to German pharmacies, requires a cannabis sommelier who can also assist the company in selecting and purchasing medical cannabis cultivators, as well as supply chain management.

According to the report, the German government agreed lain October on a plan to legalize cannabis use for adults in 2024, making Germany the world's largest cannabis market with a market value of 83 million.

Conclusion:

Our investigation reveals that the Samajwadi Party media cell misrepresented the news of a German company hiring a cannabis sommelier by linking it to the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

