Is The Man Standing Next To Rahul Gandhi CEO Of Hindenburg? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Hindenburg Research, a US-based investment firm founded by Nathan Anderson that specializes in financial research and analysis, published a report titled "Adani Group: How The World's Third Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History" on January 24, 2023. The report accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

Adani group's shares have fallen dramatically since then. The Indian Express reports that the Adani group has lost more than USD 50 million in market value since the report's publication by Hindenburg Research. However, the Adani group has responded to the report by stating that the Hindenburg Report is neither objective nor well-researched. As a result, this issue has caused quite a stir in Parliament, with Congress leaders protesting across the country, claiming that the savings and investments of crores of Indians are jeopardized due to government-run bodies like LIC and SBI's massive investment in the Adani group.

Against this backdrop, several social media users have shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi standing next to a person who claims to be Hindenburg's, Chief Nathan Anderson.

A Twitter user, shared the viral image with the caption, " यह जो राहुल गांधी के साथ खड़ा है वह है हिंडेनबर्ग का चीफ नाथन एंडरसन अडाणी के खिलाफ साजिश के पीछे राहुल गांधी ही है"

[English Translation: The one standing with Rahul Gandhi is Hindenburg Chief Nathan Anderson. Rahul Gandhi is behind the conspiracy against Adani]









It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.



A man standing next to Rahul Gandhi is Hindenburg's chief Nathan Anderson.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of Hindustan Times dated August 23, 2018, in which a similar image can be seen. The report's title reads, "Rahul Gandhi discusses Kerala floods, GST with German minister in Hamburg."

According to the report, Rahul Gandhi was on a four-day visit to the country and the United Kingdom as part of the Congress Party's NRI Outreach programme. During his visit to Germany, he met Niels Annen, a minister of state and member of the German Bundestag.

Taking a cue from this report, we searched further and came across a tweet by the Congress Party's official Twitter handle dated back to 2018, in which the same image can be seen. The tweet's caption reads, "Congress President @RahulGandhi met @NielsAnnen, Minister of State & Member of the Bundestag and discussed Indian & German politics, floods in Kerala, GST & Jobs. #WillkommenRahulGandhi".

Congress President @RahulGandhi met @NielsAnnen, Minister of State & Member of the Bundestag and discussed Indian & German politics, floods in Kerala, GST & Jobs.#WillkommenRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/xLufHI3zY6 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 22, 2018

From the tweet by the Congress Party's official Twitter handle, it is clear that The Person standing next to Rahul Gandhi is the German Minister of State & Member of the Bundestag Niels Annen and not Hindenburg's chief Nathan Anderson. As per the tweet, Rahul Gandhi and Annen discussed various topics, including GST, unemployment, Indian and German politics, and the flooding in Kerala.

We also found a 2018 tweet by German Minister of State Niels Annen's official Twitter handle, which carried the same viral picture. In his tweet, he wrote, "Honored to receive ⁦@INCIndia president⁩ ⁦@RahulGandhi⁩ in my constituency #Eimsbüttel in Hamburg. India 🇮🇳 is a valued partner and close friend ⁦@AuswaertigesAmt⁩ ⁦@GermanyDiplo⁩ ⁦@GermanyinIndia⁩ #WillkommenRahulGandhi".

Conclusion:

Our investigation revealed that the person standing next to Rahul Gandhi is not Hindenburg's chief but German Minister of State, Niels Annen, with whom Rahul Gandhi met in 2018 during his visit to Germany. Hence the photo was shared with false claims.

