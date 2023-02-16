On the 14th of February, the Delhi Police arrested a man from the outskirts of Mitraon Village in Delhi's Najafgarh district on suspicion of murdering his live-in partner. According to reports, accused Sahil Gahlot murdered his live-in partner, Nikki Yadav, and dumped her body in a 'dhaba's' refrigerator. The following day, he married another girl.

As per reports, the accused had not told his family about the relationship, and his family was putting pressure on him to marry another girl. When Nikki found out, she confronted him, resulting in arguments between the deceased and the accused. After this, the accused killed Nikki Yadav and dumped his body in a refrigerator in his eatery. Following information about the accused fleeing, he was apprehended on February 10th.

Following this, many users on Twitter and Facebook shared this incident giving it a communal spin and claiming it to be a matter of Love Jihad.

A Twitter user with the username, '@maheshy23895831' shared the incident with the caption ' साहिल ने निक्की यादव की हत्या की और कल दूसरी लड़की से शादी कर ली, एक और हिंदू लड़की शिकार देश मे इतने #लव_जिहाद के मामले होने के बाद भी ये लड़कियां सुधरने का नाम नही ले रही फिर इनके लिये संवेदनाएं क्यो रखे ??"

[English Translation: Sahil killed Nikki Yadav and married another girl yesterday, another Hindu girl victim, even after so many #Love_Jihad cases in the country, these girls are not correcting themselves. Then why have feelings for them??]

Another user on Twitter shared the incident with the caption, 'साहिल ने निक्की यादव की हत्या की और कल दूसरी लड़की से शादी कर ली, एक और हिंदू लड़की शिकार देश मे इतने #लव_जिहाद के मामले होने के बाद भी येलड़कियां सुधरने का नाम नही ले रही फिर इनके लिये संवेदनाएं क्यो रखे ?? #निक्की_यादव"

[English Translation: 'Sahil killed Nikki Yadav and married another girl yesterday, another Hindu girl victim, even after so many #Love_Jihad cases in the country, these girls are not taking the name of improving, then why should we have sympathy for them?? #NikkiYadav]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

The man who murdered her live-in partner, Nikki Yadav, belongs to the Muslim community.

We did an open keyword search and found news reports mentioning the same incident. A news report by 'The Tribune' mentions that the accused was identified as Sahil Gahlot, 24, while the deceased was identified as Nikki Yadav. They were in a relationship since 2018.

The report further mentions that the accused, Sahil Gahlot, killed the victim and married another girl the same day. Sahil was later apprehended by the Delhi Police in the Kair Village while crossing the national capital.

We also accessed the FIR copy of the case registered by the crime branch in which the accused name was mentioned as Sahil Gahlot.

FIR Copy filed by Crime branch

On searching further, we found a tweet by the Delhi Police containing the Press Release regarding the incident. According to a press release issued by the Delhi Police, Sahil Gahlot and the deceased, Nikki Yadav, had known each other for five years. In February 2018, they both enrolled in the same private university in Greater Noida and began living together in a rented house. Both returned to their homes during the COVID lockdown, and after the lockdown, they began living in a rented house in Dwarka. The accused did not inform his family about his relationship with the deceased. Due to family pressure, Gahlot got engaged on February 9th, but the accused did not inform Yadav of his engagement, and when Yadav found out about his engagement, she confronted him, and an altercation ensued, after which Gahlot strangled Nikki Yadav to death using her cellphone's data cable and dumped her body in a refrigerator in his eatery, with plans to dispose of the body after the wedding.



Hence it is clear that the full name of the accused is 'Sahil Gahlot'; both the accused and the victim belong to the same religion, and there's no communal angle involved in this case.

Team of WR-I led by Insp Satish, ACP Raj Kumar & DCP @CopSatish499 detects a sensational murder



Accused killed his girl friend by strangulating her in car, concealed her dead body in refrigerator of his dhaba and married another girl on the same day@DelhiPolice @Ravindra_IPS pic.twitter.com/1XYlK1VUlg — CRIME BRANCH DELHI (@CrimeBrDelhi) February 14, 2023

Conclusion:

Our investigation revealed that the accused's full name is Sahil Gahlot, and it is not a case of Love Jihad. Both the accused and the victim belongs to the same Hindu community. Hence, the viral claim is false.



