No, Viral Video Is Not From Pulwama Attack That Took Place In 2019

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, social media users in India and abroad took to social media to pay tribute to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama Attack. The Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019, in the Pulwama district of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in which a convoy of vehicles carrying the Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar; later Pakistan based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad took the responsibility of the attack.

Against this backdrop, a video is making rounds on various social media platforms, which shows a girl paying tributes to a soldier, saying he was martyred during the Pulwama Attack, which took place in 2019.

Megh update, a verified Twitter handle shared this video and wrote, "Never Foget Never Forgive. Heartfelt tributes to our brave heroes who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. The Nation🇮🇳 will always be Indebted by your Supreme Sacrifice. Salute to the families. #PulwamaAttack2019 #PulwamaAttack #BlackDayForIndia."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The person to whom the tribute is being paid was killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Fact Check

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it misleading.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis and conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes of the video. It resulted in a report published by NDTV on January 30, 2015, containing the same viral video.



According to the report, Alka Rai, the daughter of Colonel MN Rai, rose above her grief and shouted the war cry, "Jai Maha Kali, Ayo Gorkhali," before saluting her father. Colonel MN Rai, commanding the 42 Rashtriya Rifles at the time, was assassinated by terrorists in Tral, Kashmir.



Based on this report, we did a keyword search and discovered a report by The Tribune dated January 30, 2015. The report mentioned that Colonel MN Rai, the officer who was survived by his wife, two daughters, and six-year-old son, was killed in Pulwama district, southern Kashmir while leading his rapid response team from the front lines. On Republic Day, he was honored for his bravery and awarded the Yudh Seva to recognize his ability and success as a commander.



Conclusion:

In our investigation, we found that the viral video depicts the final rites of Colonel Munindra Rai, who was killed in an encounter in the Tral area of Pulwama in 2015, not the Pulwama attack in 2019. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.



