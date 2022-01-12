Viral Image Shows People Of Different Faiths Supporting Congress In Uttar Pradesh? No, Photo Is Morphed

India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, will witness Legislative Assembly elections next month. Amid the election campaigning, several claims and misinformation are being shared on social media.

Now a picture of Congress election's poster is viral on social media. In the viral image, two elderly men can be seen holding a poster which reads in Hindi, "यूपी में आ रही है कांग्रेस" [English Translation: Congress in coming in UP.] It seems that one man in the photo is from the Hindu religion, and the other belongs to the Muslim faith. The poster is being spread to show Hindu-Muslim unity and with a claim that both Hindu and Muslims are supporting the Congress in UP.

UP East Youth Congress official Twitter handle shared this image with a Hindi caption that reads, गंगा जमुनी तहजीब की तस्वीर, चंद ज़हरीले लोगो के जहर से खत्म नही होने वाली । ये तस्वीर इस और भी इशारा कर रही है कि उत्तरप्रदेश के दिल मे इस बार सिर्फ कांग्रेस है । हिन्दू मुस्लिम सिक्ख ईसाई आपस में हम भाई भाई! बोलता उत्तरप्रदेश आ रही है काँग्रेस."

[English Translation: The picture of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb will not end with the poison of a few poisonous people. This picture further indicates that this time only Congress is in the heart of Uttar Pradesh. Hindu Muslim Sikh Christian We are all brothers! Congress is coming to Uttar Pradesh!]

गंगा जमुनी तहजीब की तस्वीर

चंद ज़हरीले लोगो के जहर से

खत्म नही होने वाली ।



ये तस्वीर इस और भी इशारा कर रही है कि उत्तरप्रदेश के दिल मे इस बार सिर्फ कांग्रेस है ।



हिन्दू मुस्लिम सिक्ख ईसाई

आपस में हम भाई भाई!



बोलता उत्तरप्रदेश आ रही है काँग्रेस!#AaRahiHaiCongress pic.twitter.com/IfXYI7JRWk — UP East Youth Congress (@IYC_UPEast) January 10, 2022





गंगा जमुनी तहजीब की तस्वीर

चंद ज़हरीले लोगो के जहर से

खत्म नही होने वाली ।



ये तस्वीर इस और भी इशारा कर रही है कि उत्तरप्रदेश के दिल मे इस बार सिर्फ कांग्रेस है ।



हिन्दू मुस्लिम सिक्ख ईसाई

आपस में हम भाई भाई!



बोलता उत्तरप्रदेश आ रही है काँग्रेस!#AaRahiHaiCongress pic.twitter.com/dKdO4cxUi6 — Abhishek Sharma 🇮🇳 (@pAbhishekSharma) January 10, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar narrative.

Claim:

The viral image shows how people from different faith unitedly support Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the photo and found it to be morphed.

We started our investigation by doing a simple google reverse image search. We found that the image has been available on the internet since March 2021 with different claims. We found that the election poster mentioned Trinamool Congress and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee image is in it.

During further investigation, we also found that several profiles shared this image in early March 2021. It is to be noted that West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections were held last year between 27 March to 29 April 2021.

We also found a verified Facebook page named "Didi Ke Bolo" shared this photo on 2 March 2021. "Didi Ke Bolo" is the campaign started by Mamata Banerjee's government aiming to address common people complaints and various problems they face. In this campaign, people can easily connect via Online Complaint Posting or Simply by Dialing a Toll-free Helpline Number. The caption of the image reads in Bengali, "'সামাজিক ঐক্য দিচ্ছে রায় বাংলা নিজের মেয়েকেই চায়' আপনি কি আগামী দিনেও বাংলায় উন্নয়ন চান? তাহলে, এই ওয়েবসাইটে গিয়ে বাংলার মেয়েকে সমর্থন জানানোর শপথ নিন।

[English Translation: 'Roy Bangla wants his daughter to give social unity' Do you want development in Bengal in the coming days? So, go to this website and take an oath to support the Bengali girl.]

We also compared the viral image with the image shared by people during the Bengal elections campaign. It looks like that photo has been tampered with. In the original picture, both the people are holding a poster supporting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with the Trinamool Congress party symbol in the poster. Also, in both the images, the text is written in the Bengali language on the wall. Below you can see the comparison.

We also found that Loksabha MP Nusrat Jahan had also tweeted the original photo on 2 March 2021. While sharing this image, Nusrat targeted BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya. She wrote a caption that reads, "Shameless polarisation coming from the party that understands nothing of unity or peace!FYI, Mr@amitmalviyapeople across all religions, caste groups, genders are rallying behind @MamataOfficial owing to her good work. Would recommend having some grip on your politics of hate."

Shameless polarisation coming from the party that understands nothing of unity or peace!



FYI, Mr @amitmalviya people across all religions, caste groups, genders are rallying behind @MamataOfficial owing to her good work. Would recommend having some grip on your politics of hate! https://t.co/kPHt6azW3m pic.twitter.com/fioJXWjZnK — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) March 3, 2021

Though we could not independently verify the source of the image, it is clear from our investigation that the viral photo shared by UP East Youth Congress to show people from different faith supporting Congress in the UP election has been tampered with. In the original picture, both people hold a poster supporting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during the Bengal elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: PM Modi Built Statue Of Equality In Hyderabad? No, Viral Claim Is False