Cropped Video Of Uddhav Thackeray Talking About Martyred Soldier 'Aurangzeb' Shared With False Claim

A video of Uddhav Thackeray discussing martyred soldier 'Aurangzeb' has surfaced on the internet, with the claim that he called Mughal emperor Aurangzeb a martyr.

In the 30 second long video former chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray can be seen saying, ".... देश के लिए कुर्बानी दी है, अगर मैं अभी कहूं की हां वो मेरा भाई था तो आप बोलेंगे की लेकीन आपको नाम पता है क्या, उसका नाम था औरंगजेब होगा ना मज़हब से मुसलमान होगा लेकीन उसने अपने देश के लिए कुर्बानी दी, क्या वो अपना भाई नही था…..भारत माता की जय "

[English Translation: ....sacrificed his life for the country. If I say now that yes, he was my brother, you will say but do you know the name? His name was Aurangzeb, he would be a Muslim by religion, but he sacrificed for his country. Was he not our brother?...Bharat Mata Ki Jai" The video is being shared claiming that Thackeray called the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb his brother and martyr.

BJP Leader and Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane shared the viral video with the caption, "सर्वात मोठा गद्दार !!!"

[English Translation: The biggest traitor.]

Another Twitter user, Anil Singh, shared the viral video with the caption, " सुन लिजीये एक नई खोज हुई है...😳 औरंगजेब के भाई हैं उद्धव ठाकरे... ये क्या आइटम छोड़कर गए हो साहब...औरंगजेब का भाई उद्भव ठाकरे.इसी कारण सत्ता गयी,शिव सेना गया,चुनाव चिन्ह गया.जाओ औरंगजेब के मजार पर फातिया पढ़े."

[English Translation: Listen, there is a new discovery...Aurangzeb's brother is Uddhav Thackeray...what item have you left sir...Aurangzeb's brother Uddhav Thackeray. Because of this power was lost, Shiv Sena has lost, and the election symbol has gone. Go read Fatia at Aurangzeb's tomb.]

Fact Check:

During the initial investigation, we went through Uddhav Thackeray's official social media handles and discovered a 'Facebook Live' video from February 19, 2023. The Facebook live event was held at an event in Andheri, Mumbai, to interact with the North Indian community living in Maharashtra.

In the video, he interacts with the North Indian community in Maharashtra, saying that anyone who considers this country his motherland is our brother, whether from the North or South or any part of the country.

At 32:11 in the video, he starts talking about Aurangzeb, saying that it happened three or four years ago and that you may have forgotten about it or not even read about it. One of our soldiers in Kashmir was on his way home to see his family for the holidays when he was kidnapped and killed by terrorists. After a few days, his body parts were discovered somewhere. Was he truly ours? He sacrificed his life for our country. Thackeray further said, If I say he was my brother, you might ask me about his name, which was Aurangzeb. He may be a Muslim but sacrificed his life for our country. Was he not our brother? Of course, he was.

Further research led us to an article about the soldier 'Aurangzeb,' about whom Uddhav Thackeray was seen speaking in the video. The 'Economic Times' report was published on June 15th, 2018. According to the report, Aurangzeb, a rifleman with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was on his way home in a private vehicle when he was abducted near Kalampora. In accordance with the report, Aurangzeb's bullet-riddled body was discovered in Gusoo, Pulwama.

According to the report, the 44 RR killed 19 terrorists, including Sameer Tiger, the commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The Indian Army unit killed most number of terrorists that year. These run-ins with terrorists made the unit a target, and there have been several attacks on it recently, including an IED blast on its convoy on May 28.

According to an India Today report published on July 22, 2019, Aurangzeb's two brothers, Mohammad Tariq, and Mohammad Shabbir have joined the Territorial Army's Infantry Battalion. The report further mentions quoting Aurangzeb's father Mohammad Hanief who was a former sepoy of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, who said that,' My two sons have joined TA Battalion. When Aurangzeb was killed, I told Raksha Mantri and top Indian Army officers that I would dedicate all six of my sons to the forces. He went on to say that my two sons will avenge my son's death.

Conclusion:

Our investigation revealed that the video was cropped and shared with false claims. In the original video, Uddhav Thackeray was talking about the martyred soldier "Aurangzeb" and not the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

