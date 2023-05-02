Does This Video Show Two Robots Dancing In Shanghai? No, Viral Video Circulated With False Claim

A video of a dance by two women is being circulated across social media with the claim that they are robots performing at Disneyland in Shanghai.

Claim:

The viral video shows two dancers dressed in similar saris and performing Bharatnatyam.



The viral claim reads, "*Watch this dance carefully. Dancing at Disneyland in Shanghai*. *These two are not human dancers, *But two robots made in China**. *The duration of the dance is only five minutes. But the waiting time to buy tickets to see this dance is 4 hours. Tickets to see this dance cost 499 yuan, which is equivalent to 75 dollars*. *Robots' facial expressions are so perfect that it's hard to distinguish them from real people."





Fact Check:

We broke down the video into keyframes using InVid's Keyframe Analysis and after conducting a reverse image search we came across a video on the YouTube channel, 'Indian Raga', titled, 'Vahana Alarippu: Bharatanatyam Dance | Best of Indian Classical Dance'.

The video was uploaded on August 11, 2017. The description reads, "Vahana Alarippu in ragamalika depicting Muruga, Vishnu, Shiva and Devi with their vahanas."

The description also noted that the dance was performed by Sophia Salingaros and Isha Parupudi.





We then checked the YouTube channel of Indian Raga. The About Us section of the YouTube page states that Indian Raga is a digital arts education startup that provides online education courses in the performing arts with instructor assistance. The startup operates in over 40 global cities."

We also came across a post uploaded on the official Instagram page of Indian Raga. The post features both the dancers and was uploaded on 17 September 2019.

The caption mentioned the dancers performing at an Onam event in Detroit, USA. "IndianRaga's popular dance piecebAadu Paambe being presented by Sophia Salingaros, Swathi Jaisankar and Isha Parupudi for OnaMeghangal by The KeralaClub Detroit," the post reads.

Conclusion:

We found that the video of two women dancing is from an Onam event in Detroit, USA from 2019. The performers are Sophia Salingaros and Isha Parupudi performing with startup Indian Raga. Thus, the video is being shared with the false claim of two robots dancing in Shanghai.

