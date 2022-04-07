Did This Ruler Defeat Aurangzeb Three Times? No, Viral Posts are Misleading!

A recently viral social media campaign makes dubious claims regarding the medieval history of Rajasthan. The viral collage shows portraits of two medieval era Indian rulers. It is implied that photo on the left is of Thakoor Puranmal who "struggled to make Madhya Pradesh Mughal free." These posts talk about the past ruler of the princely Jaipur state, Puranmal and the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The social media posts assert that Puranmal defended northern parts of India from a Mughal invasion by Aurangzeb.

The following social media posts claim that Puranmal Singh fought Aurangzeb three times and won in battle. The posts claim that Puranmal had resisted attempts of a good one Mughal influence in Madhya Pradesh. This post got 25K likes and 5.1k shares.

A Twitter user shared this post and wrote, "Things we Need To know About Our history. We've been taught what they wanted us to learn."

A Twitter user shared this post and wrote, "Things we Need To know About Our history. We've been taught what they wanted us to learn."





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Visual Inconsistencies in Viral Post:

The Logical Indian conducted a reverse image search on the viral image. We found that the image that is meant to indicate Aurangzeb in the viral post is actually a portrait of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor. The portrait dates back to 1850 and was drawn by an unknown author, as per data on Wikimedia.

Puranmal: A Timeline of Events:

Puranmal inherited the throne from his father Prithviraj Singh I in 1527. As per archeologist and historian Rima Hooja, the ascension of Purnamal to the throne may have been influenced by his mother, Bala Bai. She was considered Prithviraj's favourite queen.

Despite this, Puranmal had a short reign. Historians differ on how he died in battle. In her book, A History of Rajasthan, Hooja explains two versions of his death. The first version suggests he died fighting Mirza Tatar Khan in 1534 A.D. and the second suggests that he died while fighting against the Mughal prince, Hindal, who was a brother of the Mughal emperor Humayun.

Excerpt from Rima Hooja's book

Following Puranmal's death, Bhim Singh, Prithviraj's eldest son seized the throne. As per historian Jadunath Sarkar, Suja, the son of Puranmal was denied the throne in 1534, seized by Bhim Singh. As Sarkar writes in his book, A History of Jaipur, in 1556, Suja attempted to obtain the rule for himself.

Excerpt from Sarkar's book

During this time, the Mughal rule was beginning to be established in India. As per NCERT and IGNOU texts, the Battle of Panipat took place in 1526, where Babur's forces defeated Ibrahim Lodi, the Sultan of Delhi. This battle led to the Mughal rule in India.

Aurangzeb emerged as the Mughal emperor only in 1658, after he defeated and executed Dara Shikoh. His rule declined over the years and many parts of the extensive Mughal empire were in revolt after his death in 1707.

Conflicting Histories of Other Rulers Named Puranmal:

Another ruler named Puranmal, who was the son of Raja Shiladitya, ruled Chanderi after the death of Babur. This ruler of Chanderi entered into conflicts against Sher Shah after he besieged Raisen in 1543. However, this ruler did not fight against Aurangzeb on any occasion, as per a DNA article, which charts his entire history. Another Puranmal was Ahir chief or leader of the Malwa region during 1714-1716. It is to be noted that Aurangzeb died in 1707 which is 7 years before Puranmal become the Ahir chief of the Malwa region. Puranmal Ahir or "Thakoor Puranmal Singh Yaduvanshi" never fought any battle against Aurangzeb.

Conclusion:

To conclude, the viral social media posts claim that a ruler named Puranmal fought Aurangzeb three times and won in battle and that he had not accepted the slavery of Aurangzeb. The posts also claim that Puranmal had resisted attempts for a spreading Mughal influence in Madhya Pradesh.

However, as many historians have found out rulers named Puranmal Singh have fought no battles against Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb's rule was not present during their reign and they engaged in no conflicts against the Mughal emperor, as per the historical data. The social media posts seem to be making dubious historical claims to further a particular agenda. Hence, the viral claim is false.

