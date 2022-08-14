Tejashwi Yadav Turned Back From His Promise Of Giving One Million Jobs? No, BJP Leaders Shared Clipped Video

On 9 August 2022, Nitish Kumar resigned as the coalition Chief Minister and ended his alliance with the BJP. Just a day later, he sworn to the post of CM as the leader of the Janata Dal alliance along with Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy.

Meanwhile, a video of Bihar's deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Tejashwi Yadav can be heard saying, "So you can say that we will fulfil that commitment of ten lakhs which we promised. And the promise of ten lakhs job we made, we will do it when we become the Chief Minister. Right now, we are the deputy chief minister." While sharing this video, many BJP leaders and social media users claimed that Tejashwi Yadav turned back from his election promise of one million jobs as soon as he joined hands with Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav promised the people one million jobs if the RJD won the 2020 assembly elections.

BJP MP Giriraj Singh while mocking at Tejashwi Yadav shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "10 लाख रोजगार देने का जो हमने वादा किया था वह हम मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर पूरा करेंगे अभी तो हम उपमुख्यमंत्री हैं."

[English Translation: What we promised to provide 10 lakh jobs, we will fulfil it once we become the Chief Minister, right now we are only the Deputy Chief Minister.]

10 लाख रोजगार देने का जो हमने वादा किया था वह हम मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर पूरा करेंगे अभी तो हम उपमुख्यमंत्री हैं।

😂 pic.twitter.com/X8pbjhxmdH — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 11, 2022

Dr. Amrita Rathod, secreatary at BJP Bihar, Priti Gandhi and others also shared this video with a similar claim.

जैसा पलटू चाचा वैसा पलटू भतीजा... छोटा पलटूराम तेजस्वी



10 लाख रोजगार देने का जो हमने वादा किया था वह हम मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर पूरा करेंगे अभी तो हम उपमुख्यमंत्री हैं।

😂 pic.twitter.com/tyQO5ZVrag — Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) August 11, 2022





10 लाख रोजगार देने का जो हमने वादा किया था वह हम मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर पूरा करेंगे अभी तो हम उपमुख्यमंत्री हैं। pic.twitter.com/2QX10fMchA — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) August 11, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav turned back from his promise of giving one million jobs after coming back to power.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is clipped and presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we saw that the interview was taken by Zee News. Taking hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the viral video in a report of Zee News dated 11 August 2022. In the viral video, the reporter asked Tejashwi Yadav that the biggest slogan you gave in 2020 is of one million jobs. The youth had high expectations from you and people also used to run after you. Now the opportunity has come to give employment to you people. You had a meeting with Nitish Kumar ji yesterday as well. Is there any plan for 10 lakh jobs? How will you give employment to people?"

In response, Tejashwi says, "Look, this was our issue in 2020 and so far this is our issue for now as well. Because unemployment is really the biggest problem not only of Bihar, but of the whole country. The central government has eaten up jobs, finished everything. The factories were closed. People are not getting anything. So you can say that we will fulfill that commitment of ten lakhs which we made. And the promise that we had made of ten lakhs, we will do when we become the Chief Minister. Right now, we are the Deputy Chief Minister. But we have discuss this issue with the Chief Minister. He is serious about this matter. So he has directed the officers to give maximum number of jobs which are available."

He further said, "The trust vote is yet to be held. Once the trust vote will done and we will form our government, after that all these work will be surely done for the people. And everybody is serious. And if not by us, it will be done by Nitish Kumar. It doesn't matter who will create the jobs. We will be more happy if Chief Minister does it as we fought battles to provide employment to the youths". At 1:15 seconds of timestamp one can see the footage as seen in the viral video.

In the interview, Tejashwi further explains that along with providing jobs, his government will also try to bring investment and open factories in Bihar, so that employment can be created. There is a lot of potential for food processing units in Bihar. Things like banana, makhana and corn are grown here. If people will get employment here, then they will not migrate.

One searching more, we also found a reply of Tejashwi Yadav on BJP MP Giriraj Singh's tweet in which he declined the claim and called it edited. While lashing out at Giriraj Singh, he wrote, "Sir, don't be so shameless. One does not become knowledgeable by having a one foot long hair, like you do. This is the plight of BJP only because of these chirpy antics, edited videos and senseless statements of you people. These poor people have no face in Bihar. Now, enjoy listening the rest of the video".

श्रीमान जी, इतना बेशर्म मत बनिए। एक फुट लंबी चोटी रखने से कोई ज्ञानी नहीं बन जाता, जैसे आप रखते है। आप लोगों की इन चिरकुट हरकतों, Edited Videos व सड़क छाप बयानों की बदौलत ही भाजपा की यह दुर्दशा है। इन बेचारों का बिहार में कोई चेहरा ही नहीं।



बाक़ी इस पूरे Video को सुन ख़ुशी मनाइए https://t.co/AMqEgcG2JX pic.twitter.com/AOtubm91J7 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 11, 2022

It is evident from our investigation the viral claim made by BJP leaders is false. The viral video is edited and presented out of context. In the original video, Tejashwi Yadav says that he had spoken to CM Nitish Kumar about giving one million jobs to the youths and he is serious about it. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Shops Of Hindus Were Not Burnt Down In Bangladesh; Viral Images Circulated With Misleading Communal Claims

