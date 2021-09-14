Tej Pratap Yadav Awarded A Doctorate From Takshila University? No, Viral Claim Is False!

A photo of Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is viral on social media claiming that he has failed class 10th yet is being awarded a Doctorate from Takshila University, Bihar.

The photo shows Tej Pratap dressed in convocation attire and receiving some certificates from a woman.

The picture is widely circulated on Facebook.









The picture is shared on Twitter as well.

Tej Pratap Yadav has served as Bihar's Health minister from November 2015 to July 2017 under the Nitish Kumar government.

Claim:

Tej Pratap Yadav is class10th fail and has been awarded a Doctorate from Takshila University, Bihar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The photo is from a 2017 event held at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS), Patna.

We did a Google reverse image search of the viral photo. We found media reports that mentioned that then state Health minister Tej Pratap Yadav took part in the 2017 convocation ceremony of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). The reports state that twelve MBBS toppers and one PG topper were awarded the gold medal. In total, 78 MBBS, 20 postgraduates, three super speciality courses students and 20 paramedics were then awarded the degrees.

The Times of India, Medical Dialogues, and Nyooz covered the 2017 event held in IGIMS.

We also found photos from the convocation ceremony shared by Tej Pratap Yadav via Twitter on 11 February 2017. He captioned the pictures in Hindi, "आज IGIMS के तृतीय दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल हुआ तथा सभी उत्तीर्ण छात्र-छात्राओं को अपने हाथों डीग्री सर्टिफिकेट व गोल्ड मेडल दिया।" [English Translation: Participated in the third convocation of IGIMS today and gave degree certificates and gold medals to all the passed out students.]

आज IGIMS के तृतीय दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल हुआ तथा सभी उत्तीर्ण छात्र-छात्राओं को अपने हाथों डीग्री सर्टिफिकेट व गोल्ड मेडल दिया। pic.twitter.com/ITZqB0IdCv — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) February 11, 2017

We also found a YouTube video titled, "Tej Pratap Yadav in #igims on the occasion of 3rd convocation 2017". It was uploaded by RJD Bihar on 23 March 2017. The video shows his visit to IGIMS, where he inspects the institute, meets the faculty, addresses everybody and, in the end, distributes certificates to the students. The part of the viral photo can be seen from 7:20 to 7:30 time frame in the video.

We also found that according to the election affidavit of Tej Pratap Yadav, he is an Intermediate from BSEB, Patna, in 2010. The website Myneta and Wikipedia says the same.

Therefore, an old photo of Tej Pratap Yadav from the 2017 convocation event held at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS), Patna, is shared with a false claim that he is the 10th fail and is being awarded a Doctorate from Takshila University, Bihar.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Minor Accused Of 'Love Jihad' Thrashed By Mob, Video Goes Viral With False Claim