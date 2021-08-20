All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Did Farmers Beat Up BJP MP Sunny Deol Over Farm Laws? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim!

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Farmers Beat Up BJP MP Sunny Deol Over Farm Laws? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Punjab,  20 Aug 2021 11:27 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

An old video from the election campaign of actor turned politician Sunny Deol is shared with false claims of farmers beating him and not allowing him to enter Gurdwara.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the last few months. Along with the protest, the farmers have announced a boycott of politicians associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP). The actor turned politician Sunny Deol is one such politician who has displeased the protesting farmers by not commenting on farm laws.

Against this backdrop, a video of Sunny Deol is widely shared on social media. In the video, Deol can be seen surrounded by a vast crowd that is shoving and pushing while the security officers are trying to cover and protect him. The video is shared with the claim that the angry farmers have beaten Sunny Deol for not commenting against the farm laws despite being a Punjabi farmer's son himself.

The video with the claim is widely shared on Facebook with the captions referring to one of Sunny Deol's Bollywood films;

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned in Hindi, "ब्रेकिंग: गुरुदासपुर ढाई किलो का हाथ भी काम नहीं आया, भाजपा सांसद सनी देओल को किसानों ने बेआबरू करते हुए गुरुद्वारे से बाहर किया। वो वहां एक रोड शो के लिए गए हुए थे।" Its English translation reads, "Even the hand of two and a half kilos did not work, BJP MP Sunny Deol was thrown out of the gurdwara by the farmers in disarray. He was there for a roadshow."

Another Facebook user shared the video and captioned in Hindi, "भाई पंजाब के किसानों ने आज ढाई किलो के हाथ वाले Sunny Deol को भी पीट दिया!". ढाई किलो के हाथ वाले को तो आज किसानों ने कातिया का कुत्ता बना दिया किसानों ने...अब यह साहब पाकिस्तान अपनी ससुराल जा सकते हैं!" English translation, "The farmers of Punjab today beat up Sunny Deol, who had two and a half kilos of hand! Today the farmers made two and a half kilos of hand man a dog of Katia. Now, this sir can go to his in-laws' house in Pakistan!


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Sunny Deol is BJP's member of parliament from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab state. And the majority of farmers protesting against the three farm laws are from Punjab and Haryana states.

Claim:

Farmers protesting against the three farm laws thrashed Sunny Deol.

Fact Check-

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video shared is from the campaign of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

We did a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the video. It led us to a video report by the Indian express published on Youtube on 2 May 2019. The report is titled "Sunny Deol Hits Campaign Trail, Offers Prayers at Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak".

In the video, Deol is surrounded by a vast crowd. During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, Deol went to Gurdaspur Gurdwara, where his fans began shoving to see the actor once. He was accompanied by security officers who covered and protected him in the crowd.

We also looked for media reports which mentioned any clash between Sunny Deol and farmers or Sunny Deol beaten by the farmers. We could not find any such statement. If the claim had been valid, it would have been covered in Indian media.

However, we did find a report of the Indian Express dated 20 September 2020, which stated that the farmers had announced a social boycott of Sunny Deol.

Image Credit: The Indian Express

The report quotes Jagmohan Singh Patiala, BKU (Ekta) Daukunda general secretary saying, "We are especially hurt with Deol who did not stand by the farmers despite being a farmer's son. Now the voters are feeling cheated and will think twice before voting for an actor in future."

Evidently, an old video of Sunny Deol from the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign is passed off with a fake claim that the farmers have beaten him.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Finance Minister Says UPA Issued Oil Bonds Behind Fuel Price Hike. Is It True?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Sunny Deol 
BJP 
Farmers 
Farmer protest 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X