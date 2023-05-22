Did Muslims Murder RSS Supporter Hindu Woman In Kerala? No, Clip From Street Play Viral With False Claim

A video of a woman being dragged out of her car and shot in public is doing rounds on social media. The video has an overlaid text in Hindi, "केरल में RSS समर्थक हिन्दू महिला को मुस्लिमों ने गोली मारी" (English translation: RSS supporter Hindu woman shot dead by Muslims in Kerala).



In the 1:37 minutes long video, two bike-clad men stop the car on the road and drag the woman driver out of her vehicle. And when the woman resists and tries to escape, one of them shoot her. Later, another man addresses the crowd in the Malayalam language.

A Twitter user shared the video with a Hindi caption, "केरल में RSS समर्थक महिला को मुस्लिमो ने गोली मारी और हिम्मत दिखाए गोली मारकर भागे नहीं भाषण दे रहे हैं ये विडियो मोदी जी के पास जरूर जाना चाहिए" (English translation: In Kerala, a woman who is a supporter of RSS was shot by Muslims. She did not run away after being shot, giving a speech, this video must go to Modi ji).

The post shared on May 19 has received around 107k views with over 870 retweets.

Another Twitter user shared the video with a Hindi caption, "केरल में RSS की समर्थक महिला की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी मुस्लिमों ने" (English translation: RSS supporter woman shot dead by Muslims in Kerala).

A Facebook user shared the video on May 20 with a caption, "In Kerale a RSS Lady worker was shot dead by Ms... enough is enough... check it out."

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same narration.

Claim:

RSS supporter Hindu woman shot dead by Muslims in Kerala.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false as the viral video is old, shot in 2017. It is a clip from a street play performed in Kerala based on the death of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh.

We saw the viral video carefully and translated the words spoken in the Malayalam language into English; read below:

Assailant: Cries for violence. Kill her!

(The victim resists and tries to escape, is shot, and falls)

Lead character: She was a fighter, and she fought. She spoke against RSS. Finally, she, too, was killed by them. Hold her and tie her up. Why? For what did you kill this harmless journalist?

Assailant: We, the RSS supporters, the patriots!

Lead character: Did you hear what they said? RSS, who backstabbed our independence struggle, shot and killed Mahatma Gandhi. They are RSS. They are dangerous. Silence is dangerous. This silence is dangerous even as fascism peeps into your kitchen.

Mob: Yes, silence is dangerous.

Lead character: The RSS wiped out about 2000 minority communities in Gujarat. They killed Kalaburagi and Govind Pansare. They eliminate those who write and speak. The silence is dangerous.

We also looked for media reports related to this street play performed in 2017. We found a report by Hindustan Times published on October 1, 2017, titled 'Gory murder' of RSS woman by Leftist Muslims in Kerala is fake'.

According to it, the play was performed by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) at Kalikavu in the Malappuram district of Kerala.

The report mentioned that the play portrayed the murder of Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 5, 2017. Further, it noted that the lead character addressing the public is DYFI Kalikavu Area Secretary CT Sakkaria. The report cited the local Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi, as the source.



Other media outlets, such as News18 and The News Minute, also covered the video and mentioned it as a street play in Kerala enacting the killing of Gauri Lankesh.

We also skimmed the official Facebook page of DYFI Kalikavu MC and found the actual footage of the play shared on September 8, 2017, with a Malayalam caption. It translates to in English, "This is DYFI in Mone Kalikavu…A dashing item against RSS…A public trial...through a street play...of the RSS for the murder of Gauri Lankesh…"

The video was also posted on the Facebook page named CPIM Cyber Commune on September 9, 2017 with a Malayalam caption. It translates to English, "A street play which popularly vilifies the RSS based on the murder of Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead by the RSS..."

Furthermore, the fact-checking website Boomlive contacted the Malappuram district secretary of DYFI, who clarified that the street play was performed in 2017 at Kalikavu in the Malappuram district. He informed that the branch secretary of DYFI played the woman's character, and the dialogues were delivered by the local secretary.

Conclusion:

The viral video claiming to show the RSS supporter Hindu woman being shot dead by Muslims in Kerala is over five years old from September 2017. It is a clip from a street play performed by DYFI in Kalikavu in the Malappuram district of Kerala in protest against the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh.

