Caste discrimination
No, This Viral Video Isn't Of Rohingya Muslims Molesting Hindu Girl In West Bengal

Image Credit: Twitter/Yuvrani_07

Fact Check
No, This Viral Video Isn't Of Rohingya Muslims Molesting Hindu Girl In West Bengal

West Bengal,  21 May 2023 9:17 AM GMT

The viral incident took place in 2017. The video is from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh and it has nothing to do with Rohingya Muslims or West Bengal.

A shocking video of a group of men molesting two women has gone viral on social media. The video shows a group of men grabbing two women and manhandling them as they plead to be released. The video shows a man tugging on the dupatta of one of the women and picking her up. The other men also molest the woman. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the men in the viral video were Rohingyas Muslim who were molesting Hindu girls in West Bengal.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "This is the situation for our Hindu girls in West Bengal where No. 1 idiot Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister. It is very unfortunate that there is no law and order where many Rohingyas are involved."


Image Credit: Twitter
Image Credit: Twitter


Claim:

Viral video shows Rohingya Muslim molesting Hindu girls in West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Uttar Pradesh.

We did a keyword search and came across this report from NDTV, which showed the incident. The news report was published on 28th May 2017, and the snippets from the viral video match those in NDTV's report.

We also came across a Times of India report. The report details how the two girls were molested by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.

The police in Tanda, Rampur, had registered a complaint, arresting Shehanawaz from Kuwakhera. The police had also identified 14 accused, with some of them being minors. The Tanda police filed FIR under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe) and the Information Technology Act at Tanda police station. In the Times of India report, the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan stated that women in the state were not safe since the BJP took over.

Image Credit: Times Of India
Image Credit: Times Of India

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral incident took place in 2017. The video is from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. It has nothing to do with Rohingya Muslims or West Bengal. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Muslim Man Threatening Cop In Maharashtra Viral As Karnataka


