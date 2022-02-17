Video Of Molestation During Yogi's Rule Shared To Show Law And Order Situation Under SP Govt

As the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections are underway, there has been a surge of misinformation across social media. The two major parties in the state, the Samajwadi Party and the BJP, have entered into heated political battles. Within this politically charged situation, a shocking video of a group of men molesting two women has gone viral.

The video shows a group of men grabbing two women and manhandling them as they plead to be released. The video shows a man tugging on the dupatta of one of the women and picking her up. The other men also molest the woman. The claims with the video say that the incident took place in 2016 before the incumbent BJP government came to power in 2017. The viral posts assert the blame of the incident on the Samajwadi government that was in power previous to the current Yogi government.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption, "यह वीडियो सपा सरकार के शासन काल 2016 का है। एक सशक्त और जागरूक समाज कभी नहीं चाहेगा कि ऐसा माहौल फिर से आए। इसलिए समाज हित में @myogiadityanath जी को ही वोट करें।"

[English Translation: This video is from the rule of the Samajwadi Party government in 2016. A strong and aware society would never want such an incident to happen again. Therefore for the good of society, vote for Yogi Adityanath.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. The video link is here.]

Another user wrote, "An old clip from Azam Khan's Rampur. This is how peacefuls used to molest Hindu girls. Vote wisely Hindus #UttarPradeshElections2022."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.



The viral video shows bad law and order situation during the Samajwadi Party tenure.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Yogi Aditynath's tenure.

We did a keyword search and came across this report from NDTV, which showed the incident. The news report was published on 28th May 2017, and the snippets from the viral video match those in NDTV's report.

We also came across this Times of India report. The report details how the two girls were molested by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.



The police in Tanda, Rampur, had registered a complaint, arresting Shehanawaz from Kuwakhera. The police had also identified 14 accused, with some of them being minors.

The Tanda police filed FIR under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe) and the Information Technology Act at Tanda police station. In the Times of India report, the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan stated that women in the state were not safe since the BJP took over.



Additionally, Yogi Adityanath assumed office in March 2017, with the incident taking place two months into his governance.

Conclusion:

To sum up, the claim that the incident took place in 2016 with the blame of the incident on the Samajwadi Party is false. The incident actually took place in May 2017

