School Built Through Community Funding During Congress Rule Shared By AAP Leaders As Their Achievement In Punjab

Image Credit: Twitter/Anurag Dhanda, Arvind Kejriwal/Wikibio, Wikipedia/Bhagwant Mann

Fact Check
School Built Through Community Funding During Congress Rule Shared By AAP Leaders As Their Achievement In Punjab

Punjab,  9 Dec 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders shared an image of a smart classroom portraying it as a change in the education sector in Punjab after AAP came into power. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verifies the claim.

An image of a primary school classroom is going viral on social media. In the viral image, school children can be seen sitting in a smart classroom equipped with a projector, conference table, air conditioner, etc. Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders shared this image, portraying as a change in the education sector in Punjab after AAP came into power.

Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared this image and wrote a caption, "Yes it's, A govt. school…..A primary govt. school of Punjab, Manela, District Fategarh Sahib."


AAP leader Anurag Dhanda shared this post and wrote a caption, "After Delhi's brilliant schools, now see the effect of @ArvindKejriwal model in Punjab. This is a government primary school in Manela village of Punjab. In the hope of such a change, Gujarat is also asking for 'change'." Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia also retweeted his tweet.

Image Credit: Twitter

The official Twitter handle of AAP Maharashtra shared this image and wrote, "On the lines of world-class government schools in Delhi, the @ArvindKejriwal model has now also appeared in Punjab. This is a primary government school in Punjab's "Manela" village; the hope for such a transformation is spreading across the country."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A viral image shows a smart classroom built under Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The school was built in 2015.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of Dainik Jagran Punjabi dated 02 September 2021, in which the same image can be seen. According to the report, the viral image is of Manela primary school, located in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab. Jagtar Singh Manela, a teacher at Government Primary Smart School, Manela, transformed the school in 2015. At that time, the condition of the school was terrible, and the school's land was in possession of other people. Later, with his hard work and donation, Jagtar Singh transformed the primary school into a smart school. He went door-to-door asking for donations and sought help from social organizations in the area, village panchayats, and NRIs. Everyone supported Jagtar Singh, and in nine months, a new school was built and equipped with smart classes and technology.

Image Credit: Dainik Jagran

While quoting Jagtar Singh, the report mentioned that the school has six classrooms, a bathroom, an office, a mid-day meal room, a computer room, a library room, a smart classroom, a projector, LED, an AC classroom, a sound system, green parks, Sports Ground, Modern Kitchen, Water Cooler, RO System, Educational Park, Open Library, Swings for children, etc. which are available for children. It is to be noted that AAP formed its government in Punjab in March 2022, and before that, Congress was in power in Punjab.

On searching more, we also found similar footage in a video uploaded on the official YouTube of the Ministry of Education dated 15 September 2021. According to the video, Jagtar Singh completely transformed the school with the help of community funds to provide better education to the children. For his contribution to the education sector, he was honoured with the National Teacher Award by the government.

We also found that Jagtar Singh shared the same image on his Facebook account dated 6 August 2021. However, Punjab assembly elections were held in March 2022, after which AAP came to power in Punjab.

Some other images of the school premises can be seen below.

Our investigation shows that the viral image is almost a year old. It is an image of Menela primary school in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab, and it was built by a teacher named Jagtar Singh through community funding. At that time, the Congress party was in power in Punjab. Hence, the claim made by AAP leaders is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, These Images Do Not Show The People Who Defaced Walls Of JNU With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

