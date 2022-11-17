Jabalpur Murder Case: Man Who Slits Woman's Throat In MP Does Not Belong To Muslim Community As Viral Posts Claim

A video of a murder confession is going viral on social media. In this disturbing viral video, a woman soaked in blood can be seen lying on the bed while the man who is shooting the video confesses that he killed her. He can heard saying, "Do not cheat...this is the result of infidelity". Giving this video a communal spin, several people on social media claimed that the man in the viral video belongs to the Muslim community and he killed a Hindu girl in the name of infidelity.

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. Click here to watch the video.]

This video is viral on social media with a similar claim. Click here to read. [Warning: Visuals may be distressing for some. Reader discretion is advised.]

Claim:

Mulsim man slit throat of a Hindu girl for committing infidelity.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The accused belongs to Hindu community.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes and came across the still of viral video in a report of NDTV dated 15 Novermber 2022. According to the report, the viral incident took place in Mekhla Resort located in Tilwaraghat police station of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The accused was identifed as Abhijit Patidar while the victim was identified as Shilpa Jharia, 25. Abhijit killed Shilpa by slitting her throat.

According to the report of The Quint dated November 8, the dead body of a girl identified as Shilpa Jharia was found in the Mekhla resort located in Tilwara police station area. A man named Abhijeet Patidar had booked a room with the girl and later killed her. He also made a video saying, "Bewafai nahi karne ka" (Do not be unfaithful) and then he lifts the blanket where a woman lying in bed, with her throat slit gasping for her last breath.

According to reports, police officials interrogated the resort personnel and scanned the CCTV cameras. Abhijeet and Shilpa met on social media and got into relationship. He reportedly checked in into Mekhala Resort with Shilpa on November 6. The girl left from there in the evening of the same day. The next day i.e. Monday, November 7 at 3:30 pm, Abhijeet again reached the resort with the girl and stayed with her for about two hours. He then came out of the room at around 5:30 pm and left from there. After that, when there was no movement in the room, the room was opened on Tuesday with the master's key, then the girl's bloody soaked in blood was recovered.

According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 15 November 2022, Abhijeet posted another purported videos in which he named Jitendra Kumar as his partner. Later he posted another video saying "Babu heaven me milenge (Dear, we will meet in heaven)." Later, Jabalpur police arrested Jitendra and taken him into custody from Bihar. Sumit Patel, an accomplice of Jitendra, has also been arrested by the police. So far the investigation has revealed that the accused Abhijeet Patidar stayed at Jitendra Kumar's house for a month.

We then contacted ASP Shivesh Baghel who refuted the viral claim. He told us that both accused and the victim belong to the Hindu community. There is no communal angle involved in this claim. He told us that they have formed several police team who is looking for Abhijeet Patidar in Bihar, Maharashtra, MP and Gujarat.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the claim of Muslim man killing a Hindu girl in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh is absolutely false. The accused was identified as Abhijeet Patidar while the victim was identified as Shilpa Jharia. No communal angle was involved in this case. Hence, the viral claim is false.

