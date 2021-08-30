MP Govt Demolished Settlement Of Those Who Allegedly Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans? No, The Viral Claim Is False

During an event of the Muharram Procession on 19th August 2021 in Ujjain, it was reported that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were allegedly raised. MP Police had arrested 10 people, and four out of them are being prosecuted under NSA. However, a new twist in the matter came when some other videos of the procession surfaced, and eyewitnesses, including a BJP member, said that the procession actually had slogans of Qazi Sahab Zindabad, not Pakistan Zindabad.

Now, a video is viral on social media. In the viral video, a settlement can be seen being demolished with a bulldozer. It is being claimed that the government has taken action against those who raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

A Twitter user while sharing this video wrote in Hindi, "उज्जैन में जिस गफूर बस्ती के लोगो ने पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद का नारा लगाया था, शिवराज सरकार ने पूरी अवैध बस्ती खाली करवा दी. जय हिंद."

Its English translation reads, "In Ujjain's Gafoor Basti where people raised the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad, Shivraj government got the entire illegal settlement demolished. Jai Hind."





This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.









Claim:

Madhya Pradesh government demolished illegal settlements of Gafoor Basti people who allegedly raised Pro-Pakistan slogans.

Fact Check:

We verified the claim and found it false. The video is related to removing encroachment from government land near Hari Phatak by the Ujjain administration.

We performed a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video and found a report from The Free Press Journal dated 27 August 2021. The headline reads, "Ujjain: Municipal Corporation removes encroachers from government land". According to the report, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, with the help of local administration, razed 213 shops illegally built on government land in the Hariphatak area. 30,000 saplings will be planted on this land now according to the Miyawaki method of Japan under the smart city project.

We also found news reports published by Zee News MP, Dainik Bhaskar and Dainik Avantika. According to the report of Zee News MP, this action was taken under the Ujjain Smart City Project after the order of the High Court.

On the 1 minute 14th second frame of the video, a building is visible in which Hotel President is written. On searching this hotel on Google Map, we learned that this hotel is located at New Hariphatak Over Bridge Indore Road, Ujjain, which is almost 2.5 km away from the Geeta colony where the alleged pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.

It is evident from the report of The Free Press Journal and other media houses that the video of the removal of illegal settlement in Ujjain is from the Hariphatak area, not Gafoor Basti as claimed in the viral video, and it has nothing to do with action taken against those who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. Hence, the viral claim is false.

