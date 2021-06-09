Fact Check

Fact Check: Matrimonial Ad Of A Bride Seeking A Vaccinated Groom Is Not Real

A purported newspaper clip of a matrimonial ad of a bride seeking a Covishield vaccinated groom for herself is going viral on social media. The ad is fake.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   9 Jun 2021 10:38 AM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Image Credit: Twitter

A purported newspaper clip of a matrimonial ad of a bride seeking a Covishield vaccinated groom for herself is going viral on social media. In the ad, a girl who has taken the jab desires alliance with a boy vaccinated with both doses of the Covishield vaccine.

The ad's photo has been shared on Twitter by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. He shared the picture and captioned, "Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal?"

Satyajeet Tambe, Maharashtra Youth Congress president, also posted the matrimonial ad on Twitter. He wrote, "So, after religion, caste and what not, some people also want the same brand of vaccines in their body! This is not the new normal we wanted".

The photo of the matrimonial ad is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A matrimonial ad of a bride seeks a groom fully vaccinated with Covishield.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian in past has come across such newspaper clips, and we realised a newspaper clipping generator has created this newspaper's matrimonial ad. We searched on Google, which led us to the links to the newspaper clipping generator tools that use a similar format.

Image Credit: Web Screenshot
Image Credit: Web Screenshot

One such tool is 'Fodey.com'. In this tool, one can put in all the details like the newspaper's name, date, headline, and content; and get a newspaper article photo.

Image Credit: Fodey.com
Image Credit: Fodey.com

Also, the matrimonial ad's photo was originally posted on Facebook on 4 June by Savio Figueiredo, a community pharmacist from Aldona, Goa. The ad turned out to be a harmless and humorous campaign to influence people to get vaccine shots.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Savio Figueiredo said, "I created the ad with the intention of encouraging people to take the vaccine and posted it on my Facebook page. Someone got the bull by the tail, thought it was real, and now it has gone viral."

The 58-year-old man said one shot of the vaccine could save people's lives, and after he saw his close ones succumb to the virus, he was more resolute to motivate others.

Conclusion:

After going through credible media sources and Savio Figueiredo original account, we can conclude that the matrimonial ad is fake and is just a harmless and humourous campaign to influence people to get vaccine shots.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

