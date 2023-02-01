Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Thrash Bajrang Dal Members At Pathaan’s Screening? No, Viral Video Is Misleading

As the Shah Rukh Khan starrer-Pathaan sets new records at the box office, a video is going viral showing an altercation between two groups. The video is being shared with the claim that Shah Rukh Khan fans are assaulting Bajrang Dal members in a theatre.

Claim:

In a 29-second video, some people are seen beating up each other. A poster of the movie Pathaan can be seen in the background. The groups appear to be clashing in a movie theatre.

The post is captioned, “SRK Fans Beating Bajrang Dal and protestors in Theatre” with the same text interspersed on the viral video.





SRK fans beating bajrang dal members 😂😂🤣🤣🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cn9PivMYIJ — Aniket Gupta 𓀠 (@AniketAITC) January 29, 2023





The video is viral across Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.



Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The fight was between two groups that entered into an altercation over cold drinks.

We conducted a keyword search with the relevant terms from the viral video, such as ‘Pathaan’ and ‘fight’ which threw up an article by Aaj Tak published on January 27, 2023.

The article is titled, ‘The audience who went to watch the movie 'Pathaan' clashed with each other,’ which says that the case concerns an altercation that occurred during a screening of the movie 'Pathaan' in Madhau Cinema Hall, located at Azadpur Road of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on January 26, 2023, when a crowd came to watch the film. The Aaj Tak report notes that there were no proper arrangements in terms of security and that the audience clashed with each other over the absence of cold drinks.

The AajTak report quotes DSP City Vijay Kumar Rana, noting that in the investigation, it had come to light that the last show ended on Thursday night when two parties of the same community had a fight over cold drinks. Taking prompt action, the police arrested two boys, and legal action is being taken.

We found the same viral video in a report published by the Times of India on January 27, 2023.

The TOI report notes that a clash broke out between two groups over cold drinks during the screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ movie at a cinema hall in Amroha. Police arrested two people in connection with the clash after the video went viral, and the incident happened after the late-night show of the movie finished.

We also came across a statement by DSP City Vijay Kumar Rana on the verified Twitter handle of Amroha Police. In the video, Rana said, “The quarrel between both parties took place over a dispute over a cold drink. The fighting parties belong to the same community. Taking action in the incident, the police arrested both the main accused.”

We also contacted DSP CO City, Vijay Kumar Rana, who refuted the viral claim. He told us, "The quarrel took place between the two parties over a cold drink. Both the party belongs to the same community. We have arrested the main accused, Salman and Riyazu, under section 151 for disturbing the public peace."

Conclusion:

We found that Shah Rukh Khan’s fans did not clash with members of the Bajrang Dal and those protesting against the film. The fight was between two groups which entered into an altercation over cold drinks. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Of Stampede In Israel Shared Claiming To Show Victims Of Recent Shooting Incident In Jerusalem

