All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
BJP Spokesperson Prashant Umrao Shares Edited Video Of SP Candidate Showing Offensive Speech Against Brahmins, Thakurs

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

BJP Spokesperson Prashant Umrao Shares Edited Video Of SP Candidate Showing Offensive Speech Against Brahmins, Thakurs

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  12 Feb 2022 11:48 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the Samajwadi Party candidate said that Thakurs and Brahmins will be beaten up if the SP government comes into power. The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In view of the UP elections, a 9-second long video of a Samajwadi Party leader from the Katra assembly seat, Shahjahanpur district, is becoming increasingly viral on social media. It is claimed with the viral video that Rajesh Yadav has said that the Thakurs and Brahmins will be beaten up if the SP government comes into power in the state. Casteist slurs were used for the Thakhurs and Pandits in this video.

BJP UP spokesperson, Prashant Umrao who have multiple times posted fake claims, shared the viral video with a Hindi caption that reads, "सपा प्रत्याशी राजेश यादव कह रहे हैं कि अखिलेश की सरकार आने पर ब्राह्मणों-ठाकुरों को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर मारेंगे."

[English Translation: SP candidate Rajesh Yadav says that Brahmins and Thakurs will be beaten up if Akhilesh comes to power.]

Another user wrote, "ब्राह्मण , ठाकुरों को सड़क पर दौड़ा - दौड़ा कर मारेंगे ' सोचिए, अगर अखिलेश के ये गुंडे सत्ता में आ गए तो क्या करेंगे."

[English Translation: Brahmins and Thakurs will be beaten up on the road. Think what will happen if these goons of Akhilesh come to power?]

This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Samajwadi Party leader threatened Thakurs and Brahmins and said that they would be beaten up if the SP government comes into power.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be fake. The viral video is edited.

While going through the comments on Prashant's tweet, we found that a Twitter user shared the longer version of the viral video. After watching the original video, it is clear that the viral video has been tampered with. In the longer version of the video, Rajesh can be heard saying, "Many people around Budhwana and Gadhiya Rangoli are very upset with the local goons. In this area, these small local goons have disturbed people of the area so much that people's lives have been ruined. We want to assure you that the day the Samajwadi Party government is formed, the people of the Samajwadi Party will chase these (goons) and will beat them on the streets. We want to say clearly that we have never committed hooliganism and will not tolerate hooliganism. We never called Kanchi as Kachheta, did not call Ahir as Ahirta, did not call Thakur as Thakurta, did not call Pandit as Pandita. Each one has their own individual respect."

In further investigation, we also found the tweet of Shahjahanpur police, in which they rubbished the viral claim. They wrote that the video is edited and shared with misleading claims. The case has also been registered at the Sadar Bazar police station.

On searching more, we found a report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 10 February 2022 related to the viral claim. According to the report, after the video went viral, Rajesh Yadav has lodged an FIR against unknown people in the police station Sadar Bazar.

Our investigation shows that the viral video of Rajesh Yadav speaking about chasing Brahman and Thakur and beating them up is edited. He was actually referring to the local goons who harassed the people of the Budhwana area, and he did not make any remarks on Thakurs and Pandits. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Story Of Assam Tea Seller Boy Qualifying NEET In First Attempt Turns Out To Be Bogus

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Samajwadi Party 
Candidate 
UttarPradesh 
Brahmans 
Thakurs 
Speech 
editied 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X