Caste discrimination
Sachin Tendulkar Attended Funeral Of Padma Shri Awardee Sindhutai Sapkal? No, Viral Image Is From 2019

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Jakir Hassan

India,  8 Jan 2022 11:44 AM GMT

While sharing this picture, people on social media claimed that Sachin Tendulkar attended the last rites of Padma Shree awardee Sindhutai Sakpal. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

Social activist and Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal passed away in Pune due to a Heart attack at the age of 74 on Tuesday (January 04 2021). Sindhutai Sapkal was known as 'Mai' and 'Mother Terresa of Maharashtra'. She ran an orphanage named Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha in Pune. She adopted more than 1,200 orphans in her life.

Against this backdrop, a picture of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is going viral on social media. In the viral photo, Tendulkar can be seen shouldering a funeral along with a few others. It is being claimed that Sachin Tendulkar attended the last rites of Sindhutai Sakpal.

The viral picture has a caption in Marathi that reads, "आज एक गोष्ट समजली, पुरस्कार महत्वाचा नसून कर्तृत्व महत्वाचं असतं … कारण आज एका पद्मश्रीला भारतरत्नाने खांदा दिला. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली माई."

[English Translation: One thing is understood today, the award is not important, but the performance is important… because today, a Padma Shri was given shoulder by Bharat Ratna. A heartfelt tribute to Mai.]


A Facebook user, while sharing this image, captioned it in Marathi, "खरा भारतरत्न !!! अभिमान आहे तुझा सर्व भारतियांना !!! सलाम."

[English Translation: True Bharat Ratna !!! Proud of you all Indians !!! Salute !!!]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the last rites of Sindhutai Sakpal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from January 2019.

We ran a google reverse image search of the viral image and found it in several media reports. According to the report published by The Indian Express dated January 03, 2019, Sachin Tendulkar childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai, after which Tendulkar attended his funeral.

Image Credit: The Indian Express

We also found the viral image in the report of India Today dated January 03 2019. The title of the report reads in English, "Tearful Sachin Tendulkar attends childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's funeral." According to it, Ramakant Achrekar died of age-related ailments. Along with Sachin Tendulkar, Achrekar's other wards like Vinod Kambli, Balwinder Singh Sandhu were also present during the funeral.

We also found a video report of NDTV, India Today, Zee Business, in which footage similar to the viral image can be seen. According to the report of NDTV, the Indian cricket team also wore a black band on one day of the fourth test between India and Australia as a mark of respect for Ramakant Achrekar at that time.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image of Sachin Tendulkar attending a funeral is from January 2019 when his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar died due to age-related alignments. Thus, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

