Fact Check: Old Photo Of Bihar's Tableau Shared With Claim Of Tableau Of Uttar Pradesh During SP's Regime

On January 26, 2021, Uttar Pradesh's tableau showed Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Maharishi Valmiki.

In context to this, many social media users are sharing an image which is a juxtaposition of two photos - a photo of a Muslim saint and a photo of a Hindu saint, with the caption, "Tableau of Uttar Pradesh under Samajwadi Raj and Uttar Pradesh's Tableau in Yogi Raj. This is the biggest change, and this change is most satisfying."

Social media users are sharing the collage to create a narrative that there is a change in the tableau of Uttar Pradesh at Republic Day parade because the government changed. It is being shared to create a narrative that the Samajwadi Party was appeasing Muslims during their rule and Yogi Adityanath's government now has Hindu centric policy.



The post is viral on Facebook.





Many Twitter users are also sharing the post.

Claim:

The photo showing a Muslim saint is of Uttar Pradesh's tableau during Samajwadi Party's regime.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse search of the photo that showed the tableau having the Muslim saint. We found the photo was published in an article by News 18 on January 26, 2015. According to the article, the tableau was from Bihar. The tableau showing Muslim man praying was shared along with the Maner Dargah, a tomb of a Sufi saint Makhdoom Shah Daulat. The image was shared with the caption, "A tableau from Bihar state depicts a Muslim man praying. The Sufi shrine of Maner in Patna was depicted in the tableau of Bihar, which is better known for its Buddhist pilgrim sites. As the tune of Amir Khusro's Sufi verse 'Chhap tilak sab chhini re' played in the background, the float showed the shrine of 17th-century saint Makhdoom Shah Daulat at Maner."





On further doing a keyword search, we found the tableau was of Republic Day, 2011. The Hindu published a similar image of the tableau on January 23, 2011, with the caption, "BIHAR tableau, depicting cultural harmony at Maner Sharif, at Rajpath during full dress rehearsal OF the Republic Day Parade in New on January 23, 2011."





A similar image was also published by The Hindu Business Line on January 26, 2011.





In 2011, PIB had also mentioned Bihar tableau's theme as 'Maner Shariff' and showed highlights as, 'Mausoleum of Sufi Saint Makhdoom Daulat'.





Vishwas News contacted Amit Alok, Bihar Digital Incharge of Dainik Jagran, who confirmed the image is of Bihar's tableau at 2011 Republic Day parade in New Delhi.



The second collage shows the tableau of Uttar Pradesh of this year's Republic Day parade. We did a keyword search and found the photo of the tableau of Uttar Pradesh at Republic Day Parade 2021 published by The DNA. According to the report by DNA, the Uttar Pradesh tableau displayed Ayodhya's rich culture, Ram temple replica.





While the second photo correctly shows a tableau of Uttar Pradesh at Republic Day parade this year, the photo of a Muslim saint is of the tableau of Bihar from Republic Day parade of 2011. One more important factor to note here is that SP govt was in power between 2012 and 2017.

The article was earlier fact-checked by Vishwas News.

