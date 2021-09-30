All section
Caste discrimination
Video Of Boys Conversating About Religious Conversion Is Viral With False Claims To Target Muslims

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of Boys Conversating About Religious Conversion Is Viral With False Claims To Target Muslims

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  30 Sep 2021 12:26 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of two boys conversating about Hindu, Muslim, and religious conversion is viral with false claims. Both the boys are minors and from the same community.

A video of two boys conversating about Hindu, Muslim, and religious conversion is viral on social media. In the video, a boy sitting on a cycle claims to be Muslim and gives pro-Islamic statements to the other boy who is recording the video and claims to be Hindu.

The boy sitting on a cycle claiming to be Muslim argues why a person should embrace Islam and convert to a Muslim.

Further, the conversation heads towards Pakistan, Aligarh, Samajwadi Party (SP), religious conversions, and Muslim population growth.

Rajat Mishra, a journalist at an Indian right-wing channel Sudarshan News, shared the video on Twitter and captioned in Hindi, "धर्मान्तरण के लिए कैसे होता है ब्रेनवाश.. देखिये सबूत.. नाबालिग लड़के के भविष्य को देखते हुए हम उसका चेहरा नही दिखा रहे है। वीडियो हरिगढ़ (अलीगढ़) का है।"

[English translation: How is brainwash done for conversion...see the proof...Looking at the future of the minor boy, we are not showing his face. The video is from Harigarh (Aligarh).]

Several social media users shared the video with a similar narrative. Click here, here and here.

Claim:

A video shows proof of how people are brainwashed for religious conversions.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, but the two boys conversating in the video hail from the same Hindu community.

While going through the viral video on social media, we found that the official handle of Aligarh Police replied to the post of Rajat Mishra.

Aligarh Police replied via Twitter in Hindi, "इस वीडियो का संज्ञान लेकर मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया जानकारी करने पर पता चला कि साइकिल पर बैठा युवक और पूछने वाला युवक दोनों एक ही संप्रदाय के हैं ,और दोनों नाबालिग बताए गए हैं, नाबालिग होने के दृष्टिगत इनको गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया परंतु वैधानिक कार्रवाई/ जांच प्रचलित है।"

[English translation: Taking cognizance of this video, a case was registered. During the investigation, we found that both the youth sitting on the bicycle and the youth asking are of the same sect, and both are said to be minors, they were not arrested because of being minors, but legal action / Investigation is standard.]

According to the Times of India report of 29 September, both the boys were minors and belonged to the Hindu community. An excerpt from the report reads, "Their families, shocked at the FIR against them, said the boys were students of class 12 and were engaged in a "friendly debate" and "someone complained unnecessarily." The report also quoted Raghvendra Kumar, the circle officer, saying, "They belong to the same community".

Image Credit: The Times Of India

We also spoke to Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Editor-in-chief at The Newster, a news website based in Aligarh. He also confirmed to us that both the boys are minors and hail from the same Hindu community.

So, to sum up, a video of two boys conversating about Hindu, Muslim, and religious conversion is viral with a false claim that the video shows proof of how people are brainwashed for religious conversions. Both the boys are students of class 12th and belong to the same community.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi Sitting On Only Chair While Manmohan Singh Stood? No, Viral Claim Is False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
UttarPradesh 
Aligarh 
Harigarh 
Minor 
Conversion 
Hindus 

