Fact Check: Clipped Video Shared On Social Media Claiming Rahul Gandhi Opposes Farm Loan Waiver

A 10 seconds clip of Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media where he can be heard speaking in Hindi, the translation of which in English is, "Loan of farmers' should not be waived else the habits of farmers will be spoilt". The video is viral in the context of the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi.

Claim:

Rahul Gandhi opposes farm loan waiver.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found that the viral video is clipped and the speech is from Kisan-Adivasi Rally at Bilaspur, Madhya Pradesh, held on May 17, 2018. We found the longer version of the video. At around 28:44 in the video, one can hear Rahul Gandhi saying the line, "Farm loans should not be waived, else their habits will spoil." But just before this line, Rahul Gandhi says, "Unke Neta kehte hai (Which translates in English as "Their leaders say") Thus, in the original video, he is taking a jibe at the BJP leaders who according to him, are against farm loan waiver.

At 27:52 in the above video, just before the line that has gone viral, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, "Last year, the Indian government waived off Rs 2.5 lakh crore debt of India's top 15 industrialists but the same government which can forgive Rs 2.5 lakh crore for these 15 people, cannot waive of even Re 1 for the common man. Their leaders say that farmers' loans shouldn't be waived-off because if they do, they will be spoilt."

Hence, it is evident that in the viral video Rahul Gandhi is taking a jibe at the BJP leaders for saying that farm loan waiver will spoil their habits, and the video is clipped to show that Rahul Gandhi himself is against the farm loan waiver. While in reality, he was promising that he would waive off the farm loan if Congress government won the State Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh in 2018.

We found that the same video also went viral in 2018 and 2019 when people shared it on social media.

The claim was earlier debunked by AltNews.

