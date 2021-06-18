Fact Check: No, Ranjan Gogoi Did Not Tweet Asking Amendment In Constitution

Fact Check

A tweet in the name of Former Chief Justice and now Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi is going viral on social media. While making this alleged tweet viral, users are claiming that Ranjan Gogoi has demanded the amendment of some articles of the constitution. The Logical Indian Fact Check team found this viral claim fake.

A screenshot of a tweet is going viral on social media. English translation of the tweet which is shared in the name of former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, reads, "How will "Muslims", "Buddhists" and "Christians" celebrate their respective "festivals"? It will be decided by the people of their "community", but how will the Hindus celebrate their "festivals"? This will be decided by the court of India. Discrimination" oriented articles 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 of the Indian Constitution should now be "amended".

Many people on social media are sharing this claim considering the tweet to be true.


There is another tweet in the name of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi circulating on social media, which target the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. Many people on social media shared similar tweet in the past as well.


Claim:

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi tweeted asking amendment to the Indian Constitution.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is fake.

The first and most important point in this investigation is that Ex Ranjan Gogoi is not on Twitter. It clearly means that these tweets are fake. However, we tried to dig further. We searched the Twitter handle @RanjanGogoii – to verify the authenticity of the viral tweet, but we could not find the handle. The account is deleted. This made it clear that this handle named after Ranjan Gogoi is no longer present on Twitter. When we searched the claim made in the tweet, we found that the things said in the tweet have already been shared as a post on March 26, 2020. It was tweeted in the name of Pushpendra Kulshrestha.

We also tried to find the truth of the second tweet. When we searched the @SGBJP handle from which the viral claim was tweeted, we found that this account is suspended by Twitter for violating Twitter rules.

Conclusion:

It becomes clear that the comment on the celebration of festivals is falsely shared in the name of former Chief Justice Ranjan to make the information more authentic so that people believe it to be true. Also, Ranjan Gogoi is not on Twitter. Hence, the viral tweet is fake. Such fake news started surfacing on social media after the Supreme court's landmark judgement on the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The five-judge bench of the supreme court led by former CJI Ranjan Gogoi delivered the verdict on Ram Mandir on November 9, 2019.

Boomlive has earlier fact-checked this claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

