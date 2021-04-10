Fact Check

Photoshopped Image Of Rakesh Tikait's Inked Face Goes Viral On Social Media

Netizens are sharing an image of Rakesh Tikait's inked face claiming that the people of Rajasthan blackened his face when he went to the state asking for Bharat Bandh. The Logical Indian Fact Check team however found the claim to be untrue.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 April 2021 12:47 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Photoshopped Image Of Rakesh Tikaits Inked Face Goes Viral On Social Media

Image Credit: Screenshot

Social media users are sharing an image of Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's inked face claiming that people of Rajasthan blackened his face when he went there to ask people for Bharat Bandh in Rajasthan against the farm laws passed by the government of India in September 2020. The faces of his supporters' are also black.


The post is being shared on Facebook.


Claim:

Rakesh Tikait's face was blackened in Rajasthan.

Fact Check:

On reverse image search, we found a similar image published by One India on January 28, 2021, with the logo of ANI on the top right corner. In this image, we can see his face is not blackened, nor any of his supporters' faces were inked.


ANI had tweeted the image with the caption, "Delhi Police issues notice to Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait asking to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26. (File photo)".

The Logical Indian compared both the images and found the viral image to be edited.


ANI had also shared a YouTube video of Rakesh Tikait with the title, "We don't know, we're not going: Rakesh Tikait on SC-formed committee's meeting". The YouTube video had tagged the Singhu border as the location. Hence, the image is not of Rajasthan.

While Rakesh Tikait's convoy was attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar district on April 2, 2021, when he was going to address a farmers' rally in Bansur town, there was no incident of blackening of his face. A group of people pelted stones at the car of Tikait and damaged the rear windscreen of his car.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

