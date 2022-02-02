All section
Caste discrimination
Dont Vote If You Dont Want To, But Dont Throw Shoes Old Statement Of Rajnath Singh Viral As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter, The Indian Express

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

"Don't Vote If You Don't Want To, But Don't Throw Shoes" Old Statement Of Rajnath Singh Viral As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  2 Feb 2022 12:07 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Rajnath Singh made this statement back in 2017 when he condemned the incident of shoes thrown at the rally of the then Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

A newspaper clip in the name of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is doing rounds on social media. The headline of the newspaper clip reads in Hindi, "वोट नहीं देना मत दो पर जूते मत चलाओ : राजनाथ सिंह." [English Translation: 'It is fine if you don't want to vote but at least don't throw shoes - Rajnath]. It is being claimed through this newspaper clip that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has given this statement regarding the upcoming state assembly elections.

A Twitter user shared this image with a Hindi caption that reads, "वोट नहीं देना मत दो पर जूते मत चलाओ। लेकिन जैसे सरकार जनता की नहीं सुनती थी वैसे ही जनता भी सरकार की नहीं सुन रहीहै। जूते भी मार रहीहै और वोट भी नहीं देगी। हम इसकी कड़ी निंदा करतेहैं."

[English Translation: If you don't want to give vote to us, don't vote but don't throw shoes. But just as the government did not listen to the people, in the same way, the public is not listening to the government. Citizens are hitting them with shoes and also will not vote for them. We strongly condemn this.]

Another user wrote, "राजनाथसिंह कह रहे है वोट नहीं देना मत दो पर जूते मत चलाओ ये बात तो राजनाथसिंह जी के लिए भी है कि नोकरी नहीं देना है मत दो पर पुलिस के द्वारा लठ मत चलवाओ| आंदोलन हर नागरिक का सवैधानिक अधिकार है । सरकार के ज़ुल्म कि वजह से कितने ही माँ के लालो के सर फट गये हड्डियां टुट गई."

[English Translation: Rajnath Singh is saying don't vote but also don't throw shoes. This thing is also for Rajnath Singh ji that if you don't want to give job, don't give job but don't get youths thrashed by police. Movement is a constitutional right of every citizen. Due to the oppression of the government, many got injured and their bones were broken.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recently said that it is fine if you don't want to vote but at least don't throw shoes.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral statement was given in 2017.

We observed the newspaper clip properly. In the first line, Rajnath Singh has been introduced as "Union Home Minister". It is to be noted that Rajnath Singh was the Home Minister of the country during the first term of the Modi government. Currently, he is serving as Defense Minister. It clearly means that the viral newspaper clip is not recent.

We then read the newspaper clip carefully. According to the report, "Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the incident of Shoe throwing at Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi as unfortunate and said that if you don't want to vote, don't vote but at least don't throw shoes or stick. It is to be noted that, 'Chief Minister' is written before the name of "Prakash Singh Badal". However, at present, the Chief Minister of Punjab is Charanjit Singh Channi.

Image Credit: Twitter
Image Credit: Twitter

Taking a clue from it, we did a google keyword search and found this statement in a report of NDTV and Jansatta dated back to January 2017. According to the reports, Rajnath Singh had given this statement during the election campaigning in the Abohar area of ​​Punjab. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh campaigned for BJP-SAD in Punjab for the 2017 Punjab election. While addressing an election rally, he condemned the incident of shoes being thrown at the rally of the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. During his speech, he also blamed Pakistan for drug abuse in Punjab.

Image Credit: NDTV
Image Credit:
NDTV


Image Credit: Jansatta
Image Credit: Jansatta

News Agency ANI had also tweeted his statement back then.

It is evident from our investigation that Rajnath Singh made this statement back in 2017 when he condemned the incident of shoes being thrown at the rally of the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. It is being falsely shared by linking it with the upcoming state elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
rajnath singh 
Uttar Pradesh 
Punjab 
BJP 
Election 2022 
BJP Rally 
Parkash Singh Badal 

