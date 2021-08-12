Fake Tweet Shared In Name Of Rahul Gandhi About Neeraj Chopra Standing On Podium After Winning Gold

On 7 August, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by throwing 87.58 meters of javelin. Hailing from Haryana's Panipat, 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian track and field athlete to win gold at the Olympics.

In light of this, a screenshot of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's purported tweet is going viral on social media. This tweet shared a picture of the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra standing with other medalists. In this, he is seen standing on a podium, taking his medal. People are sharing the tweet to mock Rahul Gandhi. The tweet says, "Is it right to stand in the second position despite coming first? Answer Modiji".





The post is viral on Facebook as well.





Claim:

The viral tweet is made by Rahul Gandhi.

Fact Check:

The Viral tweet is morphed.

When we observed the viral tweet carefully, we noticed that in the alleged screenshot, the date of the tweet is seen as August 5, while Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in javelin throw on 7 August which proves that the viral claim is fake.

Image Credit: Twitter

Further, we checked the Twitter profile of Rahul Gandhi. On August 5, Rahul Gandhi made 3 tweets. One tweet was made at the same time as the time mentioned in the viral screenshot. The tweet read, "Great going, Ravi Dahiya! Congratulations on wrestling your way to the #Silver". On August 5, Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the players of the men's hockey team. Apart from this, a tweet was also made related to the Parliament March.

Also, the text and the image in the viral tweet are not on the same line. Whereas in the original tweet, the text and the picture are on the same line, as shown below.



Image Credit: Twitter

On Facebook, Rahul Gandhi shared a video congratulating Neeraj Chopra on August 7 with the caption, "There is no greater feeling than seeing the tricolour waving in the sky. Jai Hind!!".

Our investigation clearly shows that a screenshot of a morphed tweet was shared on social media targeting Rahul Gandhi. Hence, the viral tweet is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra Tweeted In Favour Of Farmers? No, The Twitter Account Is Fake!