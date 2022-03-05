All section
Caste discrimination
Russian President Meet Indian Students Fleeing Ukraine? No, Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Russian President Meet Indian Students Fleeing Ukraine? No, Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  5 March 2022 9:35 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the viral video, a Facebook user wrote, "Russian President Putin himself directly went on aircraft of (AI) AIR INDIA to convince Indian. What a Respect for India. Be proud of to be an Indian. #PMModiji Great Ji". The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the viral claim.

In the last 24 hours, three IAF C-17 aircraft returned to the Hindan airbase with 629 Indian nationals from airfields in Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Amidst this, a video is going viral on social media in which a person can be seen talking to people sitting inside the plane using the intercom. In the viral video, a man enters the plane while students can be seen sitting in the plane. The man's face is not visible in the video.

While sharing the video, it is claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself went on an Air India flight to meet Indian students.

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote, "Russian President Putin himself directly went on aircraft of (AI) AIR INDIA to convince Indian. What a Respect for India. Be proud of to be an Indian. #PMModiji Great Ji."

A Twitter user wrote, "Russian president Putin himself went on aircraft of AI to Convince Indians. What respect for India and Be proud to be an Indian."

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Air India flight to meet Indian students.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral video is Rahul Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Romania.

During the initial investigation, we listened to the viral video. At 33 seconds of the timestamp, the man being claimed to be Russian President can be heard saying, "Good morning friends, my name is Rahul Srivastava, and I am your ambassador to Romania".

After observing the video, we came across a logo of ET Now. Taking a hint from it, we searched the video on ET Now social media handles. We found a tweet by ET Now's Twitter handle dated 26 February 2022 in which the same footage can be seen. The tweet's caption reads, "Whenever you face difficulty in life, remember this day & everything will be fine" - Listen in to India's Ambassador to #Romania Rahul Shrivastava's special message to Indian nationals onboard #AirIndia flight".

The same video was shared by News agency ANI, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Textile minister Piyush Goyal mentioning the man in the video as Ambassador of Romania.


Our investigation shows that the claim of the man seen in the viral video being Russian President Vladimir Putin is false. The person who was talking to the students evacuated from Ukraine was Rahul Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Romania.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fake Image Shown As Air India Flying Into Ukraine-Russia War Zone To Rescue Indian Students

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Ukraine 
Russia Ukraine 
Vladimir Putin 
Indian 
Airlift 
Rahul Shrivastava 
Indian Ambassador 
Romania 

