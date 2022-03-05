Russian President Meet Indian Students Fleeing Ukraine? No, Viral Claim Is False

In the last 24 hours, three IAF C-17 aircraft returned to the Hindan airbase with 629 Indian nationals from airfields in Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Amidst this, a video is going viral on social media in which a person can be seen talking to people sitting inside the plane using the intercom. In the viral video, a man enters the plane while students can be seen sitting in the plane. The man's face is not visible in the video.

While sharing the video, it is claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself went on an Air India flight to meet Indian students.

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote, "Russian President Putin himself directly went on aircraft of (AI) AIR INDIA to convince Indian. What a Respect for India. Be proud of to be an Indian. #PMModiji Great Ji."

A Twitter user wrote, "Russian president Putin himself went on aircraft of AI to Convince Indians. What respect for India and Be proud to be an Indian."

Russian president Putin himself went on aircraft of AI to Convince Indians. What respect for India and Be proud to be an Indian 👍💪 pic.twitter.com/JTFSJ4RSkU — Kasam jikani🇮🇳 (@KasamJikani) March 4, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Air India flight to meet Indian students.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral video is Rahul Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Romania.

During the initial investigation, we listened to the viral video. At 33 seconds of the timestamp, the man being claimed to be Russian President can be heard saying, "Good morning friends, my name is Rahul Srivastava, and I am your ambassador to Romania".

After observing the video, we came across a logo of ET Now. Taking a hint from it, we searched the video on ET Now social media handles. We found a tweet by ET Now's Twitter handle dated 26 February 2022 in which the same footage can be seen. The tweet's caption reads, "Whenever you face difficulty in life, remember this day & everything will be fine" - Listen in to India's Ambassador to #Romania Rahul Shrivastava's special message to Indian nationals onboard #AirIndia flight".

The same video was shared by News agency ANI, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Textile minister Piyush Goyal mentioning the man in the video as Ambassador of Romania.

#WATCH | "...Entire GoI is working day & night to evacuate everyone and our mission is not complete till we have evacuated the last person. Remember this day 26th Feb in your life...," Rahul Shrivastava, Indian Ambassador in Romania to the evacuated Indians from #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Ro4pBGrB76 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022





ये जो देश है तेरा, स्वदेश है तेरा...🇮🇳



These encouraging words by India's ambassador to Romania to our students returning home, is what the Govt. under PM @NarendraModi ji stands for. Committed to every Indian anywhere in the world.



निराश न होना, आस ना खोना! pic.twitter.com/4djL0NtOEc — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 26, 2022

Our investigation shows that the claim of the man seen in the viral video being Russian President Vladimir Putin is false. The person who was talking to the students evacuated from Ukraine was Rahul Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Romania.



