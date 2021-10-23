Prakash Javadekar Shares Old Video As PM's Efforts To Manage Coal Shortage In Country

India has the world's fourth-largest coal reserves. Still, it is reportedly facing a severe coal shortage leading to coal stocks dropping to an average of four days of fuel across a rising number of thermal stations.

Against this backdrop, Prakash Javadekar, former Union Minister, shared a video praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to manage the country's coal shortage. The 2-minute-long video shows a goods train carrying coal passing through a railway platform. He captioned the video, "4 km long Rack train with 4 engines being run on war footing basis to supply coal to power plants. This is #Modigovt & @narendramodi ji's #NewIndia !".

He shared the video on Twitter as well as on Facebook.





Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the Delhi BJP general secretary, shared the video praising PM Modi for never giving up. He captioned the video, "4 km long rack train with 4 engines being run on war footing bases to supply coal to power plants . मोदी जी हार कभी नहीं मानेंगे । @narendramodi ji".

News18 published a report on Prakash Javadekar's shared video and stated that the Indian Railways ran a four-km-long train with four engines to supply coal to thermal stations amidst the country's coal shortage.

Several social media users shared the video on Twitter and Facebook with similar claims.

The video is of a 4 km long train with four engines that was run to supply coal to thermal stations amidst the country's coal shortage.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared video is of 'Vasuki' - India's longest freight train and was first posted on January 6, 2021.



We carefully watched the video and noticed a text in the top left corner of the frame, "Video: IRTS Association". The video is credited to Indian Railway Traffic Services Association.

Taking a clue from here, we searched on the internet and found that IRTS shared the same video in January. They captioned the video, "VASUKI, 4 loaded goods train connected for the first time in Korba, Bilaspur Division. Carrying 16000 tonn of coal equivalent to 500 trucks, it ran from Korba to Bhilai. Commendable job done by the entire Operations team led by Shri Ravish Kumar Singh #IRTS #IRTSMovingIndia".

Ministry of Railways also shared the same video in January. They captioned it, "Another feather in its cap: After successful running of 'SHESHNAG' now, Bilaspur Division of SECR operated 'SUPER SHESHNAG'- First ever long haul of 4 loaded trains from Korba with total load of 20906 tonnes."

We found a January report by The New Indian Express, which covered the journey of the longest ever freight train-Vasuki. According to the report, the train comprises 300 wagons of long haul rake of five goods trains as one unit of around 3.5 km. The train was successfully operated by South-East Central Railways (SECR) zone in Chhattisgarh and covered a distance of 224 km in seven hours across the railway stations of Bhilai and Korba.

To sum up, an old video was shared by Prakash Javadekar with a false claim. Yes, the country is facing a severe coal shortage, but the shared video does not show any BJP government measures to manage it.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

