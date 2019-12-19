Fact Check: No Police Station Was Burnt During Protest In Seelampur
The Logical Indian Crew Delhi
December 19th, 2019 / 12:33 PM / Updated 11 hours ago
Image Credit: Prokerala
On December 17, a fresh protest erupted in Southeast Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thousands of people clashed with the police, pelting stones and damaging vehicles.
The police in retaliation fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged the crowd. The violence began when the crowd was stopped by the police at the Seelampur chowk at around 2 pm. The protest soon turned violent after protesters started pelting stones. In the process, few of the buses were vandalised.
The mob burnt two of the police motorbike and one police booth.
There was fake news of a police station burnt by agitated protesters published in various newspapers.
Various netizens tweeted about the same.
You can't and should not lie atleast to your own conscience just because you don't like the GOVT. #CAAProtest is invalid, still people have rights to protest.
You again and again said it was peaceful ..
Say it again ?? A police station has burnt in Seelampur .
Is it Peaceful ??
— The Brute Indian (@thebruteindian) December 18, 2019
People have gathered in large amount and attacked the police station and have burnt busses and public properties in against of the injustice that girl faced in this so called democrats country where police is nothing but Powerful's puppet.. n
— Aaftab Alam ❤️🇮🇳 (@INDIAN_Aaftab) December 18, 2019
If it's there nation then why they r vandalizing public property. Peaceful protests r their rights. Yesterday a police station was burnt down near my district at seelampur. Do u have a word for it. Note that if right wing did that then u'll blame entire religion.g
— Articulate (@Ankita76123321) December 18, 2019
Fact
Delhi Police’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa shared the details on the damages caused by the protesters and said that a police booth was damaged. He rebuffed the speculation that a police station was set on fire.
“No police station was set on fire today, only one police booth was damaged during the protest. CCTV footage is being collected and will be examined.” Randhawa told ANI.
In the protest, 21 people including 12 police personnel and three from Rapid Action Force personnel sustained injuries.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at [email protected]
Also Read: Fact Check: Old Photos Unrelated To Jamia Protests Shared As New
Contributors
Written by : Debarghya Sil
Edited by : Shweta Kothari