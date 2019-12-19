Fact Check

Fact Check: No Police Station Was Burnt During Protest In Seelampur

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

December 19th, 2019 / 12:33 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Image Credit: Prokerala

On December 17, a fresh protest erupted in Southeast Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thousands of people clashed with the police, pelting stones and damaging vehicles. 

The police in retaliation fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged the crowd. The violence began when the crowd was stopped by the police at the Seelampur chowk at around 2 pm. The protest soon turned violent after protesters started pelting stones. In the process, few of the buses were vandalised.

The mob burnt two of the police motorbike and one police booth.

There was fake news of a police station burnt by agitated protesters published in various newspapers.

Various netizens tweeted about the same.

Fact

Delhi Police’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa shared the details on the damages caused by the protesters and said that a police booth was damaged. He rebuffed the speculation that a police station was set on fire.

“No police station was set on fire today, only one police booth was damaged during the protest. CCTV footage is being collected and will be examined.” Randhawa told ANI.

In the protest, 21 people including 12 police personnel and three from Rapid Action Force personnel sustained injuries.

