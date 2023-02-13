PM Modi Did Not Inflate The Number Of Tap Water Beneficiaries By Three Crores: Viral Video Is Clipped

A video of PM Modi showing him delivering speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Speech, is going viral across social media. The video has been shared with the claim that the PM inflated the number of tap water beneficiaries in his Rajya Sabha speech.

The video shows two sets of remarks made by PM Modi in his February 8 Lok Sabha speech and February 9 Rajya Sabha speech. The first clip is from the February 8 Lok Sabha speech where the prime minister said, "After 75 years achieving independence, now eight crore families are getting tap water connection."

In the second clip from the February 9 Rajya Sabha speech, PM Modi is heard saying, "Now, 11 crore families are getting water through a tap connection."



The Indian National Congress shared the video claiming, "See how PM Modi lies. He told in the Lok Sabha yesterday that the beneficiaries of the Nal Jal Yojana are eight crores. He told in Rajya Sabha today that the beneficiaries of Nal Jal Yojana are eleven crores. In just 21 hours, the three crore beneficiaries increased. What magic is this?"

Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Bhupesh Baghel shared the same video with similar claims.





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it misleading. The viral video is clipped and presented out of context.

We conducted a keyword search and came across Prime Minister Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on the YouTube channel of Sansad TV. The section carrying PM Modi's comments on tap water connections appeared around the 57.30 mark.

While addressing Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "Seventy-five years of independence have passed. Now eight crore families have received water from taps. How will those mothers accept your lies? How will they accept your missteps and your abuses?"

We then conducted a keyword search for the complete video of PM Modi's address in Rajya Sabha. The speech was uploaded to Sansad TV's YouTube channel on February 9. At the 13.12 seconds mark, the PM talked about the water supply mission.

"Before India's independence, until we (the BJP) came to power, just three crore houses used to get water from taps. Respected chairman, in the last three to four years, today eleven crore people are receiving water from taps."



Going through the two original videos, it is apparent that PM Modi's statement in the Rajya Sabha, where he noted the number of tap water connection users before the BJP government came to power, was snipped from the viral video.

We also checked the official website of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which noted the updated figures for tap water connections as of February 12, 2023. As per the information, there are a total of 7,90,89,336 tap water connections in households provided with tap water connections since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched on August 15, 2019.

The households with tap water connections as on 15 August 2019 stood at 3,23,62,838, which reportedly crossed over 11 crore households with 11,14,52,174 tap water connections as of date. This figure comprises 57.48% of the targeted households that will be provided with a tap water connection.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video was clipped in a way that it seemed as if PM Modi increased the number of tap water connections drastically. The video was clipped without Modi's remarks on the figures before the Jal Jeevan Mission commenced.

