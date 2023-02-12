Disturbing Image Of Bangladesh School Boy Murder Shared With False Communal Spin

An image showing a boy's body is going viral across social media, claiming he was murdered because he was a Hindu. The disturbing footage is being shared with the claim that the incident occurred in Bangladesh.



Claim:

The image shows a boy lying on the ground in an unconscious state, and the boy is seemingly dead.



The Twitter handle of Panchajanya, affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), shared the image with the claim, "Hindu child brutally murdered in Bangladesh!! Mohammad Sohail and his friends together killed Nirob Mandal, a Hindu schoolboy."

Journalist and Twitter personality Ambuj Bharadwaj shared the image with the claim, "It is a sin to be a Hindu in Bangladesh!! This is Nirob Mandal; it was his fault that he was a Hindu !! In Bangladesh, Mohammad Sohail and his friends together killed Nirob Mandal, a Hindu schoolboy."

Twitter personality Manoj Singh who describes himself as a 'Hindu Nationalist' and 'Social Activist', shared the video with a similar claim.

The image is widely shared across Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Fact check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it misleading. Four out of five accused in this case belong to the Hindu community.

We conducted a keyword search with the terms from the viral claims and came across a report by Dhaka Tribune published on February 4. The report is titled "Crime Patrol’-inspired abduction by 5 Khulna teens leads to child's death."

The report noted that five teenage boys were arrested for the abduction and subsequent killing of Nirab Mandal, who was a student of Gutudia Akkur Chandra Goldar Bandhav (ACGB) Secondary School in Gutudiya Upazila, Khulna District, Bangladesh.

We conducted a reverse image search which led to a report by DhakaTimes24 published on February 3. As per the report, the five minors who were accused of murdering 12-year-old Nirab Mondal. The accused and the victim went to the same school located in the Gutudiya Upazila, Khulna District.

The DhakaTimes24 report notes that Nirab's family went searching for Nirab when he did not return home from school on time on February 2. At around 4:30 pm, the victim's father received a call on his phone where a person demanded a ransom of 30 lakh Taka (Bangladeshi currency) for the safe return of his son.

Nirab's father notified the police about the incident. As they received the information, the police started search operations, and Nirab's body was found in a classroom at a secondary school located in Gutudiya around 1 am. Out of the five accused, four are from the Hindu community, while one accused is from the Muslim community. The names aren't disclosed as the accused are minors.

As per the report, the officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station confirmed the veracity of the incident and said the body had been recovered and brought to the police station. He noted that five suspects have been arrested in the incident.

As per a report by Daily Inquiab published on February 3, the victim, a student of class VII, was strangled to death after being kidnapped in Khulna with a rope tied around his neck.

On Thursday (February 2), Nirab was led to an abandoned building behind his school. As soon as the victim reached the spot, the accused held his legs and tried to shut his mouth. As per the police, the accused planned to extort ransom from the victim's father after the victim fell unconscious. However, the accused ended up killing the minor victim.

Conclusion:



We found four of the five accused were from the Hindu community, whereas one was from the Muslim community. The crime has been shared with misleading claims and a false communal spin.

