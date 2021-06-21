Fact Check: Did PM Modi Spend Rs 100 Cr On Food In Seven Yrs? Unsubstantiated Claim Goes Viral

A claim related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viral where it is being said that PM Modi spent Rs 100 crores on his food in the last seven years of his tenure. According to the claim, information is received from RTI, and the money used is from the government treasury.



A Facebook user, shared a cartoon with caption, "बताओ मंहगाई इतनी बढ़ गई हैं एक आदमी 7 साल में अकेले 100 करोड़ का खाना खा गया। पते नहीं चला". In English, it translates as "Tell me, the inflation has increased so much that a man alone ate food worth 100 crores in 7 years. Nobody got to know".

















Claim:

Narendra Modi has spent INR 100 crores on his food in the last seven years as Indian Prime Minister.

Fact Check:

We looked for media reports on the viral claim but couldn't find anything. Normally, if such kind of information related to PM Modi is disclosed through RTI, then it becomes part of the comprehensive media coverage.

On the official website of the PM, pmindia.gov.in, we did find links related to some RTI replies. Many RTI answers associated with PM Modi have been uploaded there.

In 2015, one such RTI was uploaded in which the information about PM Modi's kitchen expenditure was sought. In its response, it was told that PM Modi himself bears the cost of his kitchen expenses, and it is not recorded in the government account. This reply can be accessed on page number 3 of RTI.

In reply to the query on expenses of spices and vegetables also, it gives the same answer. The reply says that expenditure on the groceries bought for PM Modi comes under the purview of his personal spending and not the expense of the Government of India. We looked for details on food allowances to PM in the case when he is not at his residence but weren't able to find specific answers to it.

Conclusion:

Therefore, the viral claim about PM Modi's food expenditure is false. He himself bears the cost of his kitchen expenses. Its burden does not fall on the state treasury. No such RTI information has come to the fore, as is being claimed in the viral post.

