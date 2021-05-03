No, Video Is Not Of Liquid Oxygen Being Transported From Saudi Arabia To India

Many social media users are sharing a video of oxygen tankers being carried on a train with a claim that the video shows the transportation of liquid oxygen from Saudi Arabia to India, amid the current oxygen crisis being faced by hospitals across India.

The video is being widely shared on Facebook.





Many Twitter users are also sharing the video.



Claim:

The video is of oxygen tankers being transported from Saudi Arabia.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke the video in keyframes and did a reverse image search. The same image was published by Financial Express on April 20, 2021. The image is captioned, "The national transporter is running its first Oxygen Express in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic." According to the news article, seven empty oxygen tankers were carried through a roll-on-roll-off (Ro-Ro) train from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at 8.05 PM from Kalamboli goods yard for refilling".

Many other media outlets like NDTV, Firstpost, Business Today also reported about the incident.

Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister of India, also tweeted the video with a caption, "Railways is running its first Oxygen Express in its fight against COVID-19. The Ro-Ro service with 7 empty tankers departed from Kalamboli, Maharashtra for Vizag today. Oxygen Express will move via a green corridor for loading with Liquid Medical Oxygen."

Central Railway also tweeted the video.



Did Saudi Arabia send 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to India?



On April 25, 2021, The Print reported that 80 metric tonnes of oxygen were transported to India from Saudi Arabia to meet demand amid the oxygen crisis. According to the report, 'the supply shipment is being undertaken in cooperation with the Adani group and Linde company.'

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted images of oxygen being transported from Saudi Arabia to India with a caption, "Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani group and M/s Linde in shipping much needed 80MT liquid oxygen to India. Our heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all their help, support and cooperation."

Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani group and M/s Linde in shipping much needed 80MT liquid oxygen to India. Our hearfelt thanks to Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all their help, support and cooperation.@MEAIndia @drausaf @SaudiMOH @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/6j8NuGwtCB — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) April 24, 2021

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, quote-tweeted the tweet of the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and thanked them. He tweeted, " Thank you @IndianEmbRiyadh. Indeed, actions speak louder than words. We are on an urgent mission to secure oxygen supplies from across the world. This first shipment of 4 ISO cryogenic tanks with 80 tons of liquid oxygen is now on its way from Dammam to Mundra."

Thank you @IndianEmbRiyadh. Indeed, actions speak louder than words. We are on an urgent mission to secure oxygen supplies from across the world. This first shipment of 4 ISO cryogenic tanks with 80 tons of liquid oxygen is now on its way from Dammam to Mundra. (1/3) https://t.co/BLZ0SbQ499 pic.twitter.com/lFKnx0hIhX — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 24, 2021

The Indian Embassy shared the tweet of oxygen being provided by Saudi Arabia on April 24, while Piyush Goyal and Central Railway had tweeted the video on February 19.

Hence, the viral video is not of oxygen tankers being provided by Saudi Arabia.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Shared Online To Claim Surgical Masks Have Black Worm Like Creatures In It