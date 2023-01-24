Old Video Of WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh Slapping A Wrestler Viral As Recent

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) 's chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh slapping a man on a stage is going viral on social media. While sharing this video as a recent incident, people on social media claimed that Brij Bhushan Sharan, who has been accused of sexual harassment, slapped a wrestler on stage for asking questions.

This comes after star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and others staged a protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, accusing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. Phogat also claimed that she was subject to mental harassment by the WFI boss, adding that she had contemplated suicide. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addressed a press briefing and informed that a committee will be set up to investigate the allegations, and till then, Brij Bhushan Singh will not serve as WFI chief.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "BJP MP & President of Wrestling Federation #BrijBhushanSharanSingh slapping a wrestler on stage for asking questions. He has been accused of sexual harrasment by many female wrestlers."

BJP MP & President of Wrestling Federation #BrijBhushanSharanSingh slapping a wrestler on stage for asking questions. He has been accused of sexual harrasment by many female wrestlers.https://t.co/mG99998rkM pic.twitter.com/GCP2hPtY1H — Babusinh Solanki (@babusinhsolank5) January 20, 2023

The official Facebook handle of The Statesman shared this video and wrote, "BJP MP & President of Wrestling Federation Brij Bhushan Sharan slapping a wrestler on stage for asking questions. He has been accused of sexual harrasment by many female wrestlers. #thestatesmanbreaking #BreakingNews #WFI #wrestling #WrestlersProtest #WFIPresident #BrijBhushanSharanSingh."

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "#indtoday: BJP MP & President of Wrestling Federation Brij Bhushan Sharan slapping a wrestler on stage for asking questions."



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Claim:

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan slapped a wrestler on stage for asking questions.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it misleading. The viral video is from 2021.

During the initial investigation, we did a reverse image search using the InVid tool, which led us to a report of NDTV dated December 18, 2021, in which stills of viral video can be seen. The report's title reads, "Video Shows BJP MP Slapping Wrestler On Stage At Sports Event." According to the report, the viral incident took place during Under-15 National Wrestling Championship, which was held at Khelgaon, Ranchi. The wrestler was from Uttar Pradesh and was not allowed to participate in the wrestling event for being over-aged. However, he kept insisting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to allow him to participate in the U-15 category, to which the MP lost his temper and slapped the wrestler.

According to a report in The Times Of India, MP later defended his action by saying it was a case of age fraud. "No one will tolerate indiscipline, and if the wrestler would have participated in the competition despite his overage, then it would have left a bad impression on other wrestlers", Brij Bhushan Singh told media.

Later, many wrestlers from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, protested against the action of the WFI president and demanded an apology. Jharkhand Wrestling association president Bholanath Singh intervened and resolved the matter.

Other media outlets like BBC, The Hindu, and Hindustan had also reported the same.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from December 2021, when WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh slapped a wrestler during the U-15 National Wrestling Championship tournament in Ranchi. It has nothing to do with the recent controversy, and hence, the viral claim is misleading.

