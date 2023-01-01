All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Woman Slapping Muslim Man On Train Viral With Misleading Claim

Image Credit: Twitter/Suresh Chavhanke

Fact Check
Old Video Of Woman Slapping Muslim Man On Train Viral With Misleading Claim

India,  1 Jan 2023 9:15 AM GMT

The viral video is from October 2021, when a Hindutva leader Madhu Sharma thrashed a Muslim man on a train, mentioning he allegedly pushed her.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film Pathaan had landed into controversy after Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra called for a ban on the upcoming movie over the outfits and scenes in the newly released song 'Besharam Rang.' Reacting to social media users calling for the boycott of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, at the inauguration of the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival, said, "Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self."

Meanwhile, a video of a woman beating a Muslim man on a train is going viral on social media. In this 41-second-long video, a woman can be seen slapping a man wearing a cap and threatening to kill him. The woman in the video pulls the man's hair and asks him to touch her feet, alleging that he intentionally pushed her. Linking it to the upcoming Pathaan movie, people on social media shared this video with a communal spin.

Sudarshan News editor and chief Suresh Chavhanke shared this video and wrote, "और पठान को भगवा रंग का प्रसाद मिल गया."

[English Translation: And Pathaan got saffron-colored prasad.]



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A Hindu woman thrashed a Muslim man on a train.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is from 2021.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video during the initial investigation using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a tweet by Muslim Mirror dated October 19, 2021. In the tweet, footage similar to the viral video can be seen. The tweet's caption reads, "#MaaMadhura a woman said to be a follower of hate preacher #Narsinghanand brutally assaulted and humiliated a bearded Muslim on the train after he allegedly pushed her." Muslim Mirror also reported this article on its website. Click here to read.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the still of the viral video in a report of The Wire dated October 19, 2021. The title of the report reads, "Hate Watch: Hindutva Leader, Linked to BJP and Narsinghanand, Assaults Muslim Man in Train." According to the report, Madhu Sharma, a Hindutva leader known as Maa Madhura, was seen assaulting a Muslim man on the train. Madhu Sharma was allegedly pushed by a Muslim youth while passing through the railway coach gallery, after which she forced the Muslim youth to touch her feet.

Image Credit: The Wire

The Print, Muslim Mirror, and other media outlets reported the same.

We also searched the social media profile of Madhu Sharma. Though her Facebook account is locked, her bio mentions that she is associated with Rudra Sena, Akhand Shri Sant Vahini, Sant Samaj News, and Niranjani Akhara Karnavati.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from October 2021, when a Hindutva leader Madhu Sharma thrashed a Muslim man on a train, mentioning he allegedly pushed her. This video has nothing to do with the upcoming film Pathaan; hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did WHO Accept That Covid-19 Is Seasonal Flu? No, Old Viral Video Shows Doctor Spewing Misleading Information

