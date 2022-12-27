A video of two sikh youths pushing an ambulance is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, a man can be heard saying that a patient from Delhi's DDU Hospital is being shifted to RML Hospital in critical condition. During this, the ambulance broke down in the middle of the road. Two Sikh youths pushed the motorcycle for about 20 km by risking their own lives.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "While transferring a critical patient from DDU Hospital,Hari Nagar,Delhi to RMLHospital,the Ambulance broke down & was pushed by Two Sikh Motorcyclists for about 20 km at midnight, putting their own lives in danger! Great presence of mind & readiness to help others!! Salute !!!".

While transferring a critical patient from DDU Hospital,Hari Nagar,Delhi to RMLHospital,the Ambulance broke down & was pushed by Two Sikh Motorcyclists for about 20 km at midnight, putting their own lives in danger!

Great presence of mind & readiness to help others!!



Salute !!! pic.twitter.com/471NcfkEBC — The Army Guy (@ColTekpal) October 25, 2019

BJP Delhi leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared this video with a similar claim. He wrote, "While transferring a critical patient from DDU Hospital,Hari Nagar,Delhi to RML Hospital,the Ambulance broke down & was pushed by Two Sikh Motorcyclists for about 12 km at midnight."

While transferring a critical patient from DDU Hospital,Hari Nagar,Delhi to RML Hospital,the Ambulance broke down & was pushed by Two Sikh Motorcyclists for about 12 km at midnight. pic.twitter.com/4P5gs4eCrc — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 21, 2022

While transferring a critical patient from DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, Delhi to RMLHospital, the Ambulance broke down & was pushed by Two Sikh Motorcyclists for about 20 km at midnight, putting their own lives in danger. Sikh tradition of love-inspired service (seva). pic.twitter.com/L9kcPNv2le — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) December 22, 2022

Media outlets like Free Press Journal and News18 Telugu shared this video with a similar claim.





This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video showing two Sikh youths pushing an ambulance that broke down midway is recent.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2019.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found that the viral video is available on the internet since October 2019. The video went viral with the same caption back in 2019 as well.









On searching more, we found the viral footage in a video report of Punjabi Kesari dated 25 October 2019. The title of the video reads, "Sikh Bike Riders ने इस तरह बचाई Patient की जान, Social Media पर हो रही तारीफ." [English Translation: Sikh bike riders saved patient's life in this way, getting praise on social media.] According to the caption, the incident is from Delhi. While shifting the patient from DDU Hospital to RML Hospital, the ambulance broke down, after which two Sikh bikers pushed the vehicle for about 20 km. Both bikers pushed the ambulance by supporting it with their leg (kick) for about 20 kms.

Punjab Kesari Haryana also shared the same video on their official Facebook handle with a similar caption.

Though we are not able to independently identify the origin of viral video, however, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent but has been available on the internet since October 2019. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did PM Modi Wear A Woman's Dress During Meghalaya Visit? No, the Viral Image Is Morphed