Old Video Of Yasin Malik's Wife Resurfaces As Her Reaction To Husband's Life Sentence

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was given a life sentence by a special NIA court in Delhi on May 25 for his role in a terror funding case in J&K. He has also been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and ten-year jail terms for multiple other offences apart from conspiracy, with a fine of over Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, a video of his wife, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, crying has gone viral. It's claimed that she was crying after he was sentenced to life in prison. The video going viral shows Malik's wife crying, claiming that it shows her crying after the court gave a life sentence to Malik.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "यासिन की बेगम इतना बिलबिला रही है अपने पति के लिए, इसको कश्मीरी पंडितों की बीवीओं का दुःख दर्द नहीं दिखा था. इसको उनके आँसू नहीं दिखे थे."

[English Translation: Yasin's Begum is crying so much for her husband. She did not see the pain of the wives of Kashmiri Pandits. His tears were not visible to him.]





A Facebook user wrote, "यासीन मलिक को उम्रकैद की सजा मिलते ही उसकी बेगम."



[English Translation: Yasin Malik's begum (wife) after he received life sentences.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Claim:

Viral video shows Yashin Malik's wife crying after he was given a life sentence in a terror funding case.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The video is old, from 2019 when Mushaal Hussein Mullick held a press conference in Lahore after her husband, Yasin Malik, was sent to Tihar jail in Delhi.



We searched on the internet using specific keywords and found a Facebook post by a user which carried the same video. The post was done on April 28, 2019, with a Hindi caption establishing that the video is old.

Further, we searched more with similar keywords and found a more extended version of the viral clip. The video was uploaded by the Pakistani news channel Lahore News HD' in 2019.

The video titled "Mishal Malik Cries While Discussing Her Husband's Health" was shared by the news channel on YouTube on April 21, 2019. The video is of the press conference conducted by Mullick in Lahore. During the address, she broke down in front of the cameras while appealing for her husband. In the video, Mullick can be heard saying that the family has no whereabouts of her husband and that the National Investigative Agency has illegally detained Malik. She emphasised on how her husband has been allegedly denied access to health care and legal counsel. She adds that 12 days back, Malik was shifted to Tihar jail in Delhi, and since then, he has been on a hunger strike against his "illegal detention."

In the five-minute-long video, Mullick nowhere mentions the life sentence of Yasin Malik as being claimed in the viral social media posts.



We also searched for the news reports on the same press conference by Mushaal Hussein Mullick and found a photo posted on Alamy, the photo agency, on April 20, 2019. In the photo, Mullick can be seen wearing the same attire, white salwar kameez, as in the viral video. The image is credited to Rana Sajid Hussain from Pacific Press, Alamy Live News, and the location is mentioned as Lahore, Pakistan.

It is captioned as, "Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik wife Mashal Malik along with her mother and daughter weeping during addressing a press conference regarding the bad condition of Yasin Malik in an Indian jail. As Muhammad Yasin Malik arrested by Indian authorities was admitted in a hospital in New Delhi in a serious condition after his health deteriorated during a hunger strike in the custody of India's infamous National Investigation Agency".

Back then, several Indian media outlets also reported this press conference and Yasin Malik's shifting from Jammu and Kashmir jail to Tihar jail in Delhi.



Reports by The Indian Express, The Times of India and The Economic Times further clarify that the viral video is not recent. According to these reports, Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, was on a "hunger strike" as a protest against his "illegal detention" by NIA.

Therefore, to conclude, the viral video of Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Yasin Malik, is old, from 2019 and is shared with a false claim that it is recent.



