Old Video From 2020 Shared As Recent Statement By Arvind Kejriwal On Bilkis Bano Case

A video showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talking about the justice system and taking action against criminals is going viral across social media. The video is going viral with the claim that Kejriwal is referring to punishments for recently released convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

On August 15, the eleven convicted men sentenced to serve life sentences in the Bilkis Bano case were released after the Gujarat government permitted their release under its remission policy. Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party and other national parties criticised the move. AAP, which has its sights set on the upcoming Gujarat elections, was among the few parties which did not voice its criticism of the move.

Claim:

In the viral video with a duration of 24 seconds, Arvind Kejriwal can be heard saying, "Nobody should be spared. The strictest action must be taken against them. Why are you asking for opinions from everybody? Will you ask, What do you think, sir? What do you think, sir? Will the rioters be punished after someone talks about it? Is this how they will be punished? Is this how our criminal justice system will work? Throw all the guilty in jail."



Twitter user @PKakkar_ shared the video with the following claim, "In the Bilkis Bano case, the media is asking what your stand is? Will rapists get punished for saying something? Will our statement help the criminal justice system? If your government is formed, then everyone will get justice."

बिलक़िस बनो केस में मीडिया पूछ रही है आपका क्या स्टैंड है?



कुछ कहने से बलात्कारियों को सजा मिलेगी क्या? क्या बयान से criminal justice system चलेगा हमारा?



आप की सरकार बनेगी तो सब को इंसाफ़ मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/YsMd70jA7p — Priyanka Kakkar (@PKakkar_) October 19, 2022

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted the video with the following claim. "Arvind Kejriwal's stance against rape is clear. Those who sit in Mandi House and drink tea will not tell Kejriwal what matter he should speak on or stay silent on. These people require a statement; that's how they sustain their livelihood."

This claim is viral across Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.









Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. In the video Kejriwal was responding to allegations that Tahir Hussain, an AAP leader, was involved in the citizenship amendment protests and in the killing of Ankit Sharma, who was an Intelligence Bureau employee.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis to break down the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes.

We came across this video uploaded by NDTV India on their official YouTube channel. The video titled, 'Arvind Kejriwal said, "Strict action should be taken against the rioters without any bias for their political party' was uploaded on February 27, 2020.



The translated description of the video reads, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference regarding the violence in many areas of North East Delhi. During this, in response to a question asked, the Chief Minister said that if any leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is found involved in this riot, then he should be given double punishment."

In the video, Kejriwal responds to a reporter's question saying that strict action must be taken. "I don't have the police under my control, if they were, we would have taken strict action. I am seeing from the morning that politics gets involved in matters of national security. Be it, anyone, from AAP, the BJP or Congress, whoever tried to incite riots, or whoever participated in the riots should not be spared even if it's someone from my cabinet. After this, the comments from the viral video can be heard.

We also came across a report by NDTV published on February 28, 2020, titled, 'Arvind Kejriwal's Response On AAP Leader's Alleged Role In Delhi Violence'.



The NDTV article talked about Arvind Kejriwal responding to allegations that Tahir Hussain, an AAP leader, was complicit in the killing of Ankit Sharma, who was an Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee. As per the report, Sharma was found dead in one of the areas in northeast Delhi affected by violence over Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Kejriwal is quoted as saying in the report, "No one, be it any party, should be spared if they are responsible for inciting violence. Even if he is a part of my cabinet, he should be punished. If anyone from AAP is found guilty, they should get double the punishment."

We came across the same snippet in a video report by Aaj Tak published on February 27, 2020. From the 9.23 mark, the same remarks by Kejriwal can be heard in the video.

The translated description of the Aaj Tak video reads, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference regarding Delhi violence. He said that Hindus and Muslims have all suffered from violence. During this, he also announced compensation. During this, Arvind Kejriwal also announced 10 lakh for family of the deceased."

After a keyword search with relevant terms, we also came across reports by ABP Live and India TV. Both reports mention the same remarks made by Arvind Kejriwal. The reports quote Kejriwal saying, "Any person found guilty should be given strict punishment. If any Aam Aadmi Party member is found guilty, he or she should be given double the punishment."

We also found a tweet by ANI published on February 27, 2020. The tweet carried the same quote by Kejriwal, "If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty, then that person should be given double the punishment."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Any person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment. If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/ykrsL7sIA4 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

In our Fact Check, we also came across a tweet by the verified Twitter handle of AAP, which tweeted a video with the same remarks.

The post is captioned, "Those who have instigated the riots, pick them up and put them in jail. If someone is from Aam Aadmi Party, give him double punishment. Stop doing politics on the security of the country".

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video is actually a video of Arvind Kejriwal dating back to February 2020. The video was filmed as Kejriwal responding to allegations that Tahir Hussain, an AAP leader, was involved in the citizenship amendment protests and in the killing of Ankit Sharma, who was an Intelligence Bureau employee.



In the video, the Delhi CM stated that action would be taken against those who incited or were involved in the CAA riots irrespective of the political party they belong to. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral video is not related to the Bilkis Bano case.



