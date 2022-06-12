This Video Doesn't Show Muslims Firing On Police During Recent Clash; BJP Shared Old Video With False Claim

On 10 June, after the Friday prayer, several states witnessed clashes between Muslim protestors and the police on Nupur Sharma's arrest. Meanwhile, a video of a mob of scared people, with two people firing, has been going viral with the claim that it is from the recent clashes where Muslims open fire on Police. The video shows panic-stricken people running, with two men holding guns and firing on a road.

On June 3, the clashes took place in Kanpur which was of communal nature, with a bandh being called by a local group to protest against the remarks made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad. This resulted in violence between the two religious groups, with mobs shutting down stores in Pared, Yateemkhana, and Nai Sadak areas. The arrest tally is currently at around 50.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "ये हैं कानपुर के जिहादी जो खुल्लम खुल्ला अत्याधुनिक हथियारों से कर रहे था अंधाधुंध फायरिंग और पुलिस सिर्फ आंसू गैस के ही गोले छोड़ रहीं थी,इनका इलाज हैं सीधी गोली एक बार अगर दस बीस उड़ गए तो फिर ये लोग जल्दी से हिमाकत नहीं करेंगे"

[English Translation: These are the Jihadis of Kanpur, and they are openly firing with top dangerous weapons. The police was only using tear gas. Only bullets will teach them, once ten or twenty get shot, then they won't act so quickly next time.]

*ये हैं कानपुर के जिहादी जो खुल्लम खुल्ला अत्याधुनिक हथियारों से कर रहे था अंधाधुंध फायरिंग और पुलिस सिर्फ आंसू गैस के ही गोले छोड़ रहीं थी,इनका इलाज हैं सीधी गोली एक बार अगर दस बीस उड़ गए तो फिर ये लोग जल्दी से हिमाकत नहीं करेंगे😡* pic.twitter.com/MOMMh054WG — VISHNU KUMAR MISHRA (@VISHNUK35030487) June 10, 2022

BJP member Major Surendra Poonia shared this video and wrote, "यह कल हुआ है …खुलेआम पुलिस पर अवैध हथियारों से हमला और अगर पुलिस गोली चला दे तो कहेंगे …हम भारत में सुरक्षित नहीं हैं| भारत के ख़िलाफ़ बहुत बड़ा षड्यंत्र चल रहा है."

[English Translation: This happened yesterday…Openly attacking the police with illegal weapons and if the police fire then they will say…we are not safe in India. There is a huge conspiracy going on against India.]

He later deleted his tweet, however below you can see the screenshot of viral video. He has multiple times peddle fake news.

A Facebook user wrote, "खुलेआम पुलिस पर अवैध हथियारों से हमला और अगर पुलिस गोली चला दे तो कहेंगे …हम भारत में सुरक्षित नहीं हैं| भारत के ख़िलाफ़ बहुत बड़ा षड्यंत्र चल रहा है."

[English Translation: Openly attacking the police with illegal weapons and if the police fire then they will say…we are not safe in India. There is a huge conspiracy going on against India.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Muslims opened fire on Police after the recent clash against Nupur Sharma's statement on Prophet Mohammad.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2021.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes which led us to a video shared by a Twitter user dated back to May 2021 in which the same footage can be seen. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not recent.

The caption of the tweet reads in English, "Hooliganism of cow smugglers in Bareilly, Illegal weapons waved and fired in Dhaura Tanda Town of Bhojipura police station. Stampede in the area."

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found a report of Amar Ujala dated 12 May 2021 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Bareilly: Clashes between two group of the same community in Dhaura Tanda, Firing."

According to the report, Jaleesh Ahmed of Banjara community in Bhojipura's town Dhauratanda has given his shop on rent to Salim Qureshi and has put a condition that only legal meat will be sold there. It is alleged that at around 9 am, Salim Qureshi was selling meat of bovine cattle at the shop. Seeing the crowd, he increased the price of meat to Rs 250/kg from Rs 150/kg. The dispute escalated When the people of the Banjara fraternity opposed it, Meanwhile, Jaleesh Ahmed reached there and asked him to vacate the shop. This escalated the controversy and the people of the Banjara community beat up Salim Qureshi. Meanwhile, in support of Salim, his family members reached there with weapons and opened fire in the market. This caused a stampede-like situation there. Later, the Bhojipura police reached the spot but by then all the accused had fled from the scene.

We also found the official statement of Bareilly police on this matter. While sharing a video on Twitter they wrote a caption which reads, "A case is being registered at police station Bhojipura district Bareilly. Necessary legal action will be taken." In the statement, Superintendent of Police Rural, District Bareilly said that the matter was related to the purchase and selling of meat at high prices.

For more details, we spoke to the Bhojpura police who said that this video is from last year, and that the investigation for that incident has been done already. The Bhojipura police registered a report against Saleem Qureshi's brother Faim along with Sharif, Afsar and Pappu under sections of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, assault, intimidation and murderous assault. No communal angle was involved either.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from the recent clash on Nupur Sharma's remark. The video is from May 2021 when the clash took place between two groups of the Muslim community on the purchase of meat in Dhaura Tanda, Bareilly. Bhojpura Police also denied the viral claim. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Shared Old Images From 2016 As Recent Demolition Drive In Uttar Pradesh

