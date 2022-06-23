Did Azam Khan Call Lord Ram His Ideal After Spending 27 Months In Jail? No, Viral Video Is From 2017

A video of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is going viral with claims that it is of a speech given by him after his 27-month stint in the jail. The viral video shows Azam Khan on a stage, saying that Lord Rama and Krishna are his ideals, and not Mughal emperors. It is being shared with the claim that he has changed his view after spending time in the jail.

This comes after SP leader Azam Khan was released from jail after 27 months after getting interim bail from the Supreme Court. He was arrested in cases including corruption, land grab and forged papers.

A Twitter user shared this video and tauntingly wrote, "27 महीने जेल में रहने के बाद आजम खान जी." [English Translation: Azam Khan after spending 27 months in jail."]

A Facebook user wrote, "27 महीने महाराज जी के संरक्षण में रहने के बाद आजम खान." [English Translation: Azam Khan after being under the patronage of Maharajji for 27 months.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows SP leader Azam Khan calling Lord Rama his ideals after spending 27 years in Jail.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2017.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found that Azam Khan was giving a speech from a stage. It is to be noted that after he was released from jail, he did not address any public rally. Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found several media reports dated back to 2017 which mentioned Azam Khan's statement in their report. According to a report of Dainik Bhaskar, SP leader Azam Khan fiercely attacked PM Narendra Modi and UP's CA Yogi Adityanath in the national convention of SP. During this, he said that our ideals are Shri Ram and Krishna. Mughals are not our ideals. We are the breed of Bahadur Shah and Tipu Sultan. Yogi should tell whether Mohammad Saheb is his idol or not. Amar Ujala also reported the same.

On searching more, we also found the extended version of viral video on the official YouTube channel of the Samajwadi Party. According to the video, Azam Khan addressed public at the national convention of SP in 2017. He said, "The Qur'an and the Prophet have said that do not insult anyone's religious great men because Allah sent 120,000 prophets on the ground and all the great men of their time. They may have been a prophet of their time, a messenger of Allah....so Yogi ji Mughal is not our ideal, but Ram and Krishna are our role models. But we want to know whether the Prophet Mohammed and Jesus Christ are your role models or not".

At 15:06 seconds of timestamp, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of Azam Khan calling Lord Rama and Krishna his ideal is from October 2017 during the national convention of the Samajwadi Party. It is falsely shared as recent. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

